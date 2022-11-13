Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 4

Math Riddles IQ Test: Today, we bring fourth set of math picture puzzles. Here we have three sets of picture puzzles where one image is missing in each set. Put your logical and analytical reasoning to use to find the missing image from the options below each set. Let us solve this fun series.

Math Riddles IQ Test: Which of the following is the next shape in these Picture Puzzles?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Picture Puzzle #3

Solution

Picture Puzzle #1

Answer: D

Picture Puzzle #2

Answer: A

Picture Puzzle #3

Answer: A

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Odd One Out Picture Puzzle Part 3

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Odd One Out Picture Puzzle Part 2

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Odd One Out Picture Puzzle

Also Read: Math Riddles: Missing Number Series Puzzles, Solve in 20 Seconds Each