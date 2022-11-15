Math Riddles: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 6

Math Riddles: Today, we bring sixth set of math riddles. Below, we have two sets of missing shape puzzles. In each picture puzzle, we have to find the missing shape from the given below options. These puzzles will aid in enhancing your logical reasoning. Let us begin.

Math Riddles: Which of the following is the next shape in the Picture Puzzle?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Solution

Picture Puzzle #1

Answer: A

Picture Puzzle #2

Answer: B

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 5

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 4

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Odd One Out Picture Puzzle Part 3

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Odd One Out Picture Puzzle Part 2