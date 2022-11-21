Math Riddles: Solve Difficult Missing Shapes Puzzles

Math Riddles: Today, we bring another set of missing shapes puzzles with difficulty level hard. In this missing shapes puzzle, one has to figure out which is the next shape in the sequence. There are four options below each puzzle. Use your analytical reasoning and logic to find out the right answer. These puzzles are a great preparation tool to ace your mental ability, logical reasoning, and psychometric or aptitude tests in competitive exams.

Math Riddles: Which of the following is the next shape in the Picture Puzzle?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Solution

Picture Puzzle #1

Answer: B

Picture Puzzle #2

Answer: B

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 10

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 9

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 8

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 7