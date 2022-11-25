Math Riddles: How Many Triangles Do You See In This Picture?

Math Riddles: Today, we have another math puzzle to test your aptitude and IQ level. Can you find the total number of triangles in this picture puzzle which is designed to strengthen your logical reasoning. We have shared the answer and explanation below. First, give it a try yourself to see if you got the right answer. Remember the challenge is to find the answer within 20 seconds. Also, check out the bonus content puzzle.

Math Riddles: Can You Solve These Logic Puzzles in 20 Seconds Each?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Solution

Math Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 13

(i) Include all the triangles as displayed in the picture.

(ii) There is ONE big triangle.

(iii) The big triangle consists of FOUR triangles.

(iv) Each two triangles (forming a diamond shape together) are further divided into FOUR smaller triangles.

We shall apply => 1 + 4 + (2 x 4) = 13

Math Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: A

(i) Notice that all arrows points towards the corner in each row and columns.

(ii) All arrows are following a sequence.

(iii) All arrows are rotating in anti-clockwise pattern in each row and column.

Hence, the missing arrow in the place of the question will be option A.

