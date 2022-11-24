Math Riddles: Can You Find the Missing Numbers in these Logic Puzzles?

Math Riddles: Today, we have logic puzzles where we have mind-mending equations, and one has to find the missing number for an equation. These puzzles are designed for increasing your problem-solving speed, enhance logical reasoning, and strengthen your analytical skills. The challenge is to solve each math puzzle in 20 seconds. Can you figure out the logic?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Solution

Math Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 10

We shall identify the LHS as (AB) + (CD) and RHS as (A + B) + (C + D)

=> AB + CD = (A + B) + (C + D)

=> 11 + 11 = (1 + 1) + (1 + 1) = 4

=> 12 + 12 = (1 + 2) + (1 + 2) = 6

=> 13 + 13 = (1 + 3) + (1 + 3) = 8

Similarly,

=> 14 + 14 = (1 + 4) + (1 + 4) = 10

 

Math Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 6

We shall solve the first rows to understand the logic.

We have

8 = 56 => 8 x 8 = 64 – 8 = 56

7 = 42 => 7 x 7 = 49 – 7 = 42

6 = 30 => 6 x 6 = 36 – 6 = 30

5 = 20 => 5 x 5 = 25 – 5 = 20

Similarly,

3 = ? => 3 x 3 = 9 – 3 = 6

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?

