Math Riddles With Answers: Are You Super Confident In Math? These Math Riddles Might Break Your Confidence

Math is a subject that is known for breaking friendships. Enter a classroom where every child works and plays merrily, and you will find a strange competitive vibe in the math lecture. Math divides the classroom into three sections, the Archimedes-level experts, the ones jealous of the first type, and those who scribble masterpieces in their notebooks.

The first type is the ones who are even more prepared than the professors. They work day in and day out just to get the correct value of “x”. Whether it is menstruation or geometry, they are the Mozarts of all crafts. Such students may forget to bring their water bottles or lunch to school, but not their math textbooks.

The second section of students want to be like the first type, but they would never admit it. These are in constant rivalry against the first section which knows nothing less than pure excellence. These people do not work as hard as the first type of students, but they still put in the effort and fail a few times, but manage to get the right answers once in every blue moon.

The third section is the most interesting one. These students put in great amounts of effort in missing the math lecture. These are the artistic types. Not many teachers admire their art, but they do not let their morale go down. Check their math notebooks and all you will find red marks, incorrect answers, and incomplete sums. Turn the notebook and check from the back and you will find Picasso-level artistic pieces. Such folks are not very much interested in algebra, equations, and numbers; their vivid imagination breaks the walls of the math classrooms. Believe it or not, the best musicians, poets, rappers, and artists are born in math classes.







Now, whether you were in the first category, the second category, or the third one is a different debate altogether. You assign your position yourself. What we are going to do today is bring back your childhood days and give you a reality check on your math acumen.

Wondering how?

We present to you a set of 3 exciting math riddles that would be enough to test your waters.

Are you ready? Relax your pumping heart, we aren’t as strict as your math teachers at school!











Math Riddle 1:

The sum of the two numbers is 25. One of the numbers exceeds the other by 9. Find the numbers.









Come on, this is an easy math problem for starters!







Math Riddle 2:

The length of a rectangle is twice its breadth. If the perimeter is 72 meters, find the length and breadth of the rectangle.

Got hit by nostalgia? Yes, the rectangle riddles were common in school.







Sam Is Stuck with These Everyday Math problems. Help Him Out While Enjoying These Math Riddles With Answers!

Math Riddle 3:

A number is divided into two parts, such that one part is 10 more than the other. If the two parts are in the ratio 5 : 3, find the number and the two parts.

This one seems easy, but many fail in getting just the right answer. Can you master them all?







Take your time if you wish to. Grab a notepad and a working pen. Hey… you better not call your math teacher for help!







Could You Get Them Right? Here Are The ANSWERS!







Math Riddle 1:

The sum of the two numbers is 25. One of the numbers exceeds the other by 9. Find the numbers.







ANSWER 1:

Let the number be x.

We know that the other number is x+9.

Sum of two numbers = 25

As per the question, x + x + 9 = 25

⇒ 2x + 9 = 25

⇒ 2x = 25 - 9 (bringing 9 to the R.H.S changes to -9)

⇒ 2x = 16

⇒ 2x/2 = 16/2 (divide by 2 on both the sides)

⇒ x = 8

Thus, x + 9 = 8 + 9 = 17

Thus, the two numbers are 8 and 17.









Math Riddle 2:

The length of a rectangle is twice its breadth. If the perimeter is 72 meters, find the length and breadth of the rectangle.

ANSWER 2:

Let the breadth of the rectangle be x,

Therefore, the length of the rectangle = 2x

The perimeter of the rectangle = 72

Therefore, as per the question

2(x + 2x) = 72

⇒ 2 × 3x = 72

⇒ 6x = 72

⇒ x = 72/6

⇒ x = 12

We know, the length of the rectangle = 2x

= 2 × 12 = 24

Thus, the length of the rectangle is 24 m and the breadth of the rectangle is 12 m.













Math Riddle 3:

A number is divided into two parts, such that one part is 10 more than the other. If the two parts are in the ratio 5 : 3, find the number and the two parts.

ANSWER 3:

Let one part of the number be x.

Then the other part of the number = x + 10

The ratio of the two numbers is 5 : 3

Thus, (x + 10)/x = 5/3

⇒ 3(x + 10) = 5x

⇒ 3x + 30 = 5x

⇒ 30 = 5x - 3x

⇒ 30 = 2x

⇒ x = 30/2

⇒ x = 15

Thus, x + 10 = 15 + 10 = 25

Thus, the number = 25 + 15 = 40

The two parts are 15 and 25.







So folks, where do you stand?

Are you the Archimedes type, the competitive type, or the scribbling type?

