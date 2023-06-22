Math Riddles with answers: These math riddles is for everyone who loves math!

These math riddles are something you can't miss out on. Try these exciting math riddles.

Exciting Math Riddles

Math Riddle 1:

Which number do you think stands at the position of "G" in the sequence below?

16, 23, 28, 38, G, 62, 70

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

49

50

48

52

Math Riddle 2:

Sam is in a fix. He has 9 distinct toffees which he has to distribute among his 8 sons in a way each son gets at least one toffee. In how many ways is this possible?

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

9

72 X 8

144 X 8

36 X 8

Math Riddle 3:

Emma was born somewhere between October 6 and 10 but not on these two dates. If we say we do not know her year of birth, what do you think is the chance for Emma to be born on a Saturday?

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

0 or 1/3

Cannot say

1/3 or 1/7

1/7 or 3/7

Math Riddle 4:

A study took a sample of exactly 2000 children to study their taste in chocolates. 1650 children said that they prefer dark chocolate, while 1075 children said that they prefer white chocolate. What do you think is the minimum possible number of children who picked both of the options?

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

Cannot be said

725

350

925

Math Riddle 5:

Is there anything not right in the series below? If yes, which term has the problem?

1, 1.5, 3, 6, 22.5, 78.75, 315

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

6

315

1

22.5

Don't look at us with a frown just because we did not tell you the difficulty level of these math riddles before. Yes, these were pretty challenging, in fact, competitive level hard, but have we ever left the hand of our dear readers? No right?

Here are the answers you had been working hard for. In case you get them right, KUDOS!

In case you don't, why worry? Well, we are not your school math instructors, are we?

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: The bride is getting cold-feet and hides at her own wedding. Spot the hidden bride!

THE ANSWERS:

For your ease, we have listed the questions again so you do not need to scroll up and down to match with the answers!

Math Riddle 1:

Which number do you think stands at the position of "G" in the sequence below?

16, 23, 28, 38, G, 62, 70

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

49

50

48

52

Answer: 49

Math Riddle 2:

Sam is in a fix. He has 9 distinct toffees which he has to distribute among his 8 sons in a way each son gets at least one toffee. In how many ways is this possible?

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

9

72 X 8

144 X 8

36 X 8

Answer: 36 x 8

Math Riddle 3:

Emma was born somewhere between October 6 and 10 but not on these two dates. If we say we do not know her year of birth, what do you think is the chance for Emma to be born on a Saturday?

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

0 or 1/3

Cannot say

1/3 or 1/7

1/7 or 3/7

Answer: 0 or 1/3

Math Riddle 4:

A study took a sample of exactly 2000 children to study their taste in chocolates. 1650 children said that they prefer dark chocolate, while 1075 children said that they prefer white chocolate. What do you think is the minimum possible number of children who picked both of the options?

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

Cannot be said

725

350

925

Answer: 725

Math Riddle 5:

Is there anything not right in the series below? If yes, which term has the problem?

1, 1.5, 3, 6, 22.5, 78.75, 315

HERE ARE YOUR OPTIONS:

6

315

1

22.5

Answer: 6

We are guilty of bringing forward super tough math puzzles today, but we also deserve the credit for the good adrenal rush we gave you on a boring day, don't we?

ALSO READ: Brain teasers: How well do you know family relations? Let’s test it!