National Lazy Day 2023: 9 Super Benefits of Laziness

National Lazy Day 2023: While embracing the life of a multi-tasker, being lazy seems a sin. But in the real sense, laziness is a luxury that allows you to put off those constant buzzing reminders. Every year, National Lazy Day is observed to celebrate and enjoy the bliss of laziness. The day was first just celebrated in the United States and got popular in other countries later.

National Lazy Day 2023: History

National Lazy Day is observed on August 10 every year to celebrate all the inactive sloth lovers. There is no data or detailed history about the origin of Lady Day. Perhaps, the creator was too lazy to document it.

The Lazy Day celebration became popular among the youth in around the 2000s. It is seen as an opportunity to rejuvenate, do self-care and take off all that can be done any other day.

National Lazy 2023: Benefits of Being Lazy

Lazy people have their way to do things, which can be smart as well. I think light switches, escalators, elevators, and Remote Controls were all invented by a lazy head who had enough to think and act. Lazy people have enough time to analyse or over-analyse their actions. So, there is a tendency that they will make lesser mistakes. A person who sleeps long and takes breaks is probably less cluttered in the head. Hence, a lazy person has a better quality of sleep and a stress-free life. Lazy people will surely have lesser burnout as they don’t do multiple things at a time. Laziness surely improves mental health. A person who takes a break or does less is surely more joyful and delighted throughout the day. Enjoy being lazy. Laziness and productiveness come hand-in-hand. One can be bored with one or two things but that does not mean that one will not enjoy the other things. So, you can be a couch potato surfing online and making money at the same time. A lazy teen has more chances of better growth than an overburdened kid. Last but not least, lazy people have more chances of being promoted to higher designations, as they can’t meet deadlines.

So, enough to take a break and a freshly brewed coffee. Enjoy Your Lazy Day!

