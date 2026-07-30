All three Indian javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh, made it through the men’s javelin throw qualifying round on Day 8 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The three Indian athletes had to face the windy conditions at Scotstoun Stadium. The trio did enough to secure their spots among the top 12 athletes who move on to the medal round. Neeraj Chopra led the way for India with a best throw of 79.61m on his second try.

Broadcast commentators noted during the live stream that having three athletes from one country make the final event of the CWG shows how strong India's javelin team has become.

CWG 2026 Men's Javelin Qualifying Results

These twelve athletes who will compete in the Medal round of the Commonwealth Games for Men’s Javelin throw. Viewers were already expecting Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the finals. But the presence of Yadav and Vir Singh in the medal round increases probability of medals for India in javelin throw: