Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh Reach CWG 2026 Javelin Final: Schedule and Match Time
India had a great day in the men's javelin qualification at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. All three Indian athletes, Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh, passed the qualifying round to earn their spots in the final.
All three Indian javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh, made it through the men’s javelin throw qualifying round on Day 8 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The three Indian athletes had to face the windy conditions at Scotstoun Stadium. The trio did enough to secure their spots among the top 12 athletes who move on to the medal round. Neeraj Chopra led the way for India with a best throw of 79.61m on his second try.
Broadcast commentators noted during the live stream that having three athletes from one country make the final event of the CWG shows how strong India's javelin team has become.
CWG 2026 Men's Javelin Qualifying Results
These twelve athletes who will compete in the Medal round of the Commonwealth Games for Men’s Javelin throw. Viewers were already expecting Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the finals. But the presence of Yadav and Vir Singh in the medal round increases probability of medals for India in javelin throw:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Country
|Best Mark
|Status
|1
|Rumesh Pathirage
|Sri Lanka
|82.84m
|Qualified
|2
|Anderson Peters
|Grenada
|81.12m
|Qualified
|3
|Keshorn Walcott
|Trinidad & Tobago
|80.45m
|Qualified
|4
|Julius Yego
|Kenya
|80.10m
|Qualified
|5
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|79.61m
|Qualified
|6
|Cameron McEntyre
|Australia
|78.90m
|Qualified
|7
|Arshad Nadeem
|Pakistan
|78.63m
|Qualified
|8
|Keyshawn Strachan
|The Bahamas
|78.45m
|Qualified
|9
|Rohit Yadav
|India
|78.37m
|Qualified
|10
|Yash Vir Singh
|India
|78.36m
|Qualified
|11
|Ben East
|England
|77.80m
|Qualified
|12
|Elvis Graham
|Jamaica
|76.95m
|Qualified
(Source: Official Glasgow 2026 CWG Athletics Results)
How the Qualifying Round Went for Indian Athelets
Yash Vir Singh got things started for the Indian group with a solid first attempt of 73.89m.
Rohit Yadav came up shortly after and recorded a 77.04m throw to put himself in a good position to move forward.
Neeraj Chopra took his turns in the middle of the group. He started with a safe 76.28m throw before making a small change on his second attempt to reach 79.61m. That mark was plenty to place him smoothly into the CWG 2026 final group.
Neeraj Chopra, Yashvir Singh, Rohit Yadav – take the field as the Men's Javelin Throw qualifying round begins at #CWG2026 🇮🇳— Dept of Sports, Govt of India (@IndiaSports) July 30, 2026
Send us your podium predictions in the comments 💬 🥇🥈🥉#Cheer4Bharat #Glasgow2026 pic.twitter.com/BWjPYm1deS
When is the Glasgow 2026 Men's Javelin Throw Final?
Fans can watch all three Indian athletes along with Neeraj Chopra compete for medals against a tough field which includes Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.
- Event: Men's Javelin Throw Final
- Date: Night of July 31 or Early Morning of August 1, 2026
- Time: 12:45 AM IST (August 1)/8:15 PM BST (July 31)
- Venue: Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow
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