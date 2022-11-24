November 24th In History: Important Events In Politics, Sports, Arts, Famous Birthdays and Demises

November 24th in History: Several key events in history occurred on November 24th. From the passing of the greatest rock voice of the 20th century and the premiere of one of the most influential movies in cinema history to the most audacious and unsolved plane hijackings, November 24th holds a pivotal place in history. Read on to know about the significant events that took place on November 24th in history in the fields of politics, sports, technology, and art, along with some famous birthdays and demises to enhance your general knowledge.

Historical Events

In 1221, Genghis Khan’s Mongolian conquest of the Khwarezmian Empire came to an end after the Mongol forces defeated Shah Jalal ad-Din’s army in the Battle of the Indus.

In 1642, Dutch explorer Abel Janszoon Tasman discovered an island off the coast of Australia, now known as Tasmania.

In 1700, Louis XIV of France declared his grandson Philip the King of Spain and sparked the War of the Spanish Succession.

In 1750, Tarabai, the regent of the Maratha Empire in India, imprisoned her adopted grandson, Rajaram II of Satara, the Chhatrapati, for refusing to remove Balaji Baji Rao from the post of Peshwa.

In 1835, the Texas Provincial Government in America authorized the creation of a horse-mounted police force called the Texas Rangers.

In 1874, American farmer and businessman Joseph Farwell Glidden received a patent for his invention, the barbwire.

In 1922, Irish author Erskine Childers was among nine Irish Republican Army members executed by an Irish Free State firing squad.

In 1926, Indian freedom fighter, journalist, and spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo retired and handed over responsibilities to Mirra Alfassa, who founded the Sri Aurobindo Ashram.

In 1932, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officially opened its Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory, aka the FBI Crime Lab.

In 1936, German pacifist and journalist Carl von Ossietzky was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for exposing Nazi Germany’s re-armament in violation of the Treaty of Versailles.

In 1971, a mysterious man hijacked an American flight from Portland, Oregon, and demanded $200,000 ransom and 4 parachutes. He parachuted off the plane and was never found. The man has come to be known as D.B. Cooper.

In 1976, the Çaldıran–Muradiye earthquake in eastern Turkey claimed the lives of over 4,000 people.

In 1989, communist rule in Czechoslovakia ended after the resignation of its leader, Miloš Jakeš and the entire Czechoslovak Communist Party.

In 2016, the government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia signed a revised peace deal, marking the end of the country’s 50-year civil war.

Sports Events

In 1960, Hall of Famer basketballer Wilt Chamberlain pulled down an NBA record of 55 rebounds, but his team, the Philadelphia Warriors, lost 132-129 to the Boston Celtics.

In 1989, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar scored a Test Cricket fifty at just 16 years of age.

In 1996, Mohammad Wasim of Pakistan scored 109 on his Test Cricket debut against New Zealand.

In 2013, German Formula 1 Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel clinched the Brazilian Grand Prix, recording his 9th straight GP victory and 13th consecutive GP win.

Art and Culture Events

In 1859, the Father of Evolutionary Biology, Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection was published.

In 1877, Anna Sewell published her highly revered children’s novel Black Beauty.

In 1905, renowned photographer Alfred Stieglitz opened the Little Galleries of the Photo-Secession in Manhattan, New York. Stieglitz was paramount in making photography an accepted art form in the early 20th century.

In 1933, Fred Astaire’s first film, "Dancing Lady" was released.

In 1948, the Italian classic Bicycle Thieves was released. Vittorio De Sica directed the film, which went on to win an Honorary Academy Award in 1950.

In 2012, Korean rapper Psy’s Gangnam Style became the most-watched Youtube video after crossing 808 million views.

Notable Demises

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1072 Bagrat IV of Georgia, member of the Bagrationi dynasty and King of Georgia, who ruled from 1027 to 1072 2 1675 Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus and founders of Sikhism in in the Indian subcontinent. He was beheaded by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. 3 1957 Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and husband of Frida Kahlo 4 1963 Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin of American President John F. Kennedy 5 1993 Freddie Mercury, English singer-songwriter and frontman of the revolutionary rock band Queen 6 2002 John Rawls, American philosopher who’s now regared as one of the most influential political philosophers of the 20th century 7 2005 Pat Morita, American actor known for playing Mr. Miyagi in the Karate Kid franchise

Famous Birthdays

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1655 Charles XI, King of Sweden, who reigned peacefully for 20 years before his son Charles XII won great battles 2 1888 Dale Carnegie, American author and life coach known for his classic book How to Win Friends and Influence People 3 1845 Yitzhak Ben-Zvi, the second president of Israel from 1952 to 1963 4 1897 Charles "Lucky" Luciano, Italian-American gangster 5 1938 Oscar Robertson, American former professional basketball player and one of the greatest players in the sport 6 1946 Ted Bundy, notorious American serial killer known for using his charisma to lure, rape, and murder tens of women 7 1961 Arundhati Roy, outspoken Indian writer and activist known for her Booker Prize winning novel The God of Small Things 8 1974 Stephen Merchant, English actor, filmmaker, and comedian known for co-creating The Office with Ricky Gervais 9 1977 Colin Hanks, American actor and the son of Tom Hanks, known for his roles in Fargo and King Kong 10 1978 Katherine Heigl, American actress known for starring in the television series Grey’s Anatomy and the film Knocked Up

