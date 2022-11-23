This Day - November 23rd In History: Significant Events Of The World, Birthdays and Demises

November 23rd in History: Several pivotal events in history took place on November 23rd. From one of the defining battles in the American Civil War and the premiere of arguably the greatest English sci-fi television show to the birth of a modern pop icon, November 23rd holds a critical place in history. Read on to know about the significant events that took place on November 23rd in history in the fields of politics, sports, technology, and art, along with some famous birthdays and demises to expand your general knowledge.

Historical Events

In 1863, the Battle of Chattanooga, one of the deadliest and most significant battles in the American Civil War, began in Chattanooga, TN.

In 1924, American astronomer Edwin Hubble’s discovery that the Andromeda "nebula" galaxy existed beyond the Milky Way was first published in the New York Times.

In 1936, the first issue of Life was published. It was one of the most popular photography magazines in the world until its end in 2000.

In 1946, the French navy killed at least 6,000 civilians in Vietnam with a bombardment of the port city Haiphong. It was one of the incidents that sparked the First Indochina War.

In 1971, the representatives of the People’s Republic of China first attended the United Nations.

In 1980, 2483 people died in a series of earthquakes that hit southern Italy. The disaster is also famous for its aftermath, in which more than $30 billion of the $40 billion in aid was swiped by local crime cartels, politicians, and affluent families.

In 1985, gunmen hijacked an Egyptair jet en route from Athens to Cairo. 58 people ended up dead when Egyptian commandos stormed the flight in Malta.

In 1992, the world’s first smartphone, the IBM Simon, was introduced at COMDEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 2004, one of the world’s best-selling and most popular video games, World of Warcraft, was released.

In 2019, the last Sumatran rhinoceros Imam died in Malaysia, making the species officially extinct in the country. There are only 80 of them left in the world now.

Sports Events

In 1904, the III Summer Olympic Games closed in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. They were the first Olympic games to be held outside Europe.

In 1997, Czech tennis No. 1 Jana Novotna beat Mary Pierce of France in straight sets to win the WTA Tour Championship at Madison Square Garden, NYC.

In 2013, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao defeated American Brandon Rios to clinch the WBO welterweight title.

In 2014, Norwegian chess icon Magnus Carlsen successfully defended his World Chess Championship title after beating Vishwanathan Anand of India.

Art and Culture Events

In 1923, Cecil B. DeMille’s first version of "The Ten Commandments" premiered.

In 1963, the first episode of the British sci-fi TV show Doctor Who aired. The show and the character have since become for British television what James Bond is for British films.

In 1991, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury publicly revealed his AIDS diagnosis. He died the following day at the age of 45.

In 1993, American rap legend Snoop Dogg released his debut album "Doggystyle," which went on to become the Billboard Album of the Year for 1994.

Notable Demises

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1572 II Bronzino (Agnolo di Cosimo), Italian mannerist painter and poet 2 1585 Thomas Tallis, one of the greatest English composers known for his vocal High Renaissance music 3 1937 Jagdish Chandra Bose, Indian physicist and plant physiologist known for his contributions to radio microwave optics, botany, and invention of the crescograph 4 1990 Roald Dahl, British novelist, poet and screenwriter best known for his children’s books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 5 2020 Tarun Gogoi, Indian National Congress and the former Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016

Famous Birthdays

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 912 Otto I, Holy Roman Emperor 2 1755 Thomas Lord, English cricketer and the founder of the esteemed Lord’s cricket ground. 3 1837 Johannes van der Waals, Dutch physicist and Nobel Laureate known for his work on the behaviour of gases and liquids 4 1887 Henry Moseley, English physicist responsible for formulating that the properties of an element are determined by the atomic number instead of the atomic weight 5 1887 Boris Karloff, English actor best known for his iconic portrayal of the monster in the 1931 horror classic Frankenstein. 6 1859 Billy the Kid, notorious American outlaw and gunfighter of the Wild West era 7 1955 Ludovico Einaudi, Italian pianist and composer who is one of the most famous classical composers living today 8 1962 Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan politician and President since 2013 whose rule has been marred with protests and a decrease in the standard of living 9 1982 Asafa Powell, Jamaican sprinter and the fastest man in the world before Usain Bolt 10 1986 Naga Chaitanya, Indian actor known for his work in the Telugu cinema 11 1992 Miley Cyrus, American pop singer and actress known for her bubbly Disney character Hannah Montana

