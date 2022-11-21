On This Day - November 21st In History: Significant Events Of The World In Politics, Sports And Art

November 21st in History: Several defining events in history occurred on November 21st. From the demise of one of India’s greatest scientists and the establishment of the world’s first computer network to the fall of an African liberator turned dictator, November 21st holds a critical place in history.

On that note, we bring you this list of the pivotal events that took place on November 21st in history in the fields of politics, sports, technology, music, and cinema. We’ve also covered some famous birthdays and notable demises. So, dive in to learn about the importance of November 21st in history.

Historical Events

In 1272, Prince Edward became King of England after his father Henry III's death.

In 1806, Napoleon issued the Berlin Decree after winning the Battle of Jena against Prussia. The decree forbade any trade with Great Britain.

In 1877, light bulb inventor Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph, a machine that could record and play sound.

In 1878, Lord Lytton, the viceroy of India, launched the Second Anglo-Afghan War to curb the growing Russian influence in the country.

In 1920, the Irish Republican Army killed 11 suspected British intelligence agents in Dublin, Ireland. The British forces immediately retaliated by killing 14 civilians at a Gaelic football match, resulting in what’s now called "Bloody Sunday."

In 1969, the first permanent ARPANET link was established between UCLA and SRI. It was a groundbreaking step towards the development of the internet.

In 1985, the presidents of Bosnia, Serbia, and Croatia reached a peace agreement known as the Dayton Accords to end the Bosnian War.

In 1980, a deadly fire erupted in the MGM Grand Hotel in Paradise, Nevada, killing 85 people and injuring 650.

In 2002, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) invited Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

In 2017, Robert Mugabe, the former prime minister and later president of Zimbabwe, resigned after spending nearly 37 years in office.

In 2019, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on charges of breach of trust, bribery, and fraud.

In 2019, Tesla launched its futuristic SUV Cybertruck. The vehicle was touted to have shatterproof windows, but they shattered during an onstage demonstration.

Sports Events

In 1934, NY Yankees bought Joe DiMaggio from the SF Seals and won the 1935 PCL title, with DiMaggio being named the most valuable player.

In 1982, Darrell Waltrip won the 32nd NASCAR Sprint Cup.

In 1994, Australian cricket sensation Andrew Symonds made his 1st-class cricket debut.

Art and Culture Events

In 1901, famed German composer Richard Strauss’ opera "Feuersnot" premiered.

In 1931, the revolutionary horror film Frankenstein was released, starring Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s monster. The film was based on Mary Shelly’s acclaimed 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.

In 1946, "The Best Years of Our Lives" was released. William Wyler directed the Oscar-winning film, which starred Fredric March and Myrna Loy.

In 1934, Cole Porter’s musical Anything Goes opened at the Alvin Theatre in New York City and ran for 420 performances.

In 1976, Rocky, one of the greatest movies of all time, premiered in New York. Sylvester Stallone wrote and starred in the film.

Notable Demises

Sr. No Death Year Personality 1 1916 Franz Joseph I, Emperor of Austria, King of Hungary, Croatia and Bohemia, died of pneumonia. 2 1970 CV Raman, Indian physicist and Nobel laureate known for his work on light scattering 3 1993 Bill Bixby, land American actor, director, and producer best known for his role in The Incredible Hulk, died from prostate cancer. 4 2015 Bob Foster American professional boxer who challenged Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title

Famous Birthdays

Sr. No Birth Year Personality 1 1694 Voltaire, French writer, philosopher and playwright known for his versatile writing, sharp wit and criticism of Christianity 2 1785 William Beaumont, American surgeon and the father of gastric physiology 3 1854 Benedict XV, the Pope who headed the Catholic Church during World War I. He was the 258th pope and hailed from Italy. 4 1860 Tom Horn, American gunfighter and outlaw 5 1899 Harekrushna Mahatab, Indian journalist and politician who became the first chief minister of Odisha 6 1920 Stan Musial, American baseball player and one of the greatest hitters in the sport 7 1924 Christopher Tolkien, English author and the son of J.R.R. Tolkien, the writer of The Lord of the Rings series. He completed his father’s unfinished work after his death. 8 1945 Goldie Hawn, American Actress known for The First Wives Club and Private Benjamin 9 1965 Bjork, Icelandic singer and actress known for her experimental music. Her best albums include Post and Homogenic. 10 1985 Carly Rae Jepsen, American pop star known for her superhit single Call Me Maybe

