On This Day - November 19th In History: Significant Events Of The World In Politics, Sports And Art

November 19th in History: Many important events in history occurred on November 19th. From the birth of two of the most influential women in India’s history and the demise of a notorious cult leader to the most devastating floods in Europe, November 19th holds a critical place in history. Read on to learn about the key events that took place on November 19th in history in the fields of politics, sports, technology, and art.

Historical Events

In 1493, Christopher Columbus discovered Puerto Rico on his second voyage.

In 1521, the Holy Roman Emperor and King of Spain, Charles V, defeated French forces to capture Milan.

In 1581, Tsarevich Ivan Ivanovich, son of the Russian Tsar Ivan the Terrible, died after being assaulted with a sceptre by his father three days earlier.

In 1884, a devastating storm caused severe flooding in St Petersburg, Russia, claiming the lives of 10,000 people.

In 1850, famed poet Alfred Tennyson succeeded William Wordsworth to become the British Poet Laureate.

In 1863, US President Abraham Lincoln delivered his iconic speech "Four score and seven years ago" in Gettysburg, four months after the Battle of Gettysburg, the deadliest battle in the American Civil War.

In 1895, American inventor Frederick E. Blaisdell patented the pencil.

In 1940, Germany’s Nazi Party conducted its first major air raid on Birmingham with 440 bombers, killing 450 inhabitants.

In 1962, Cuban revolutionary and president Fidel Castro accepted the removal of Soviet weapons.

In 1977, Egyptian President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Anwar Sadat arrived in Israel. The visit marked the first time any Arab leader visited Israel.

In 1985, at the height of the Cold War, US President Ronald Reagan and his Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev met for the first time.

In 2021, the longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440 occurred, lasting 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds.

Sports Events

In 2019, LeBron James scored 25 points, 11 rebounds, & 10 assists for the LA Lakers to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107. James became the first player in NBA history to score a triple-double against all 30 franchises.

In 1983, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers became the second player in NBA history, after Wilt Chamberlain, to score 30,000 points.

In 2006, Roger Federer clinched his 3rd Tennis Masters Cup title after defeating James Blake in the final in Shanghai, China.

In 1978, Cale Yarborough won the 28th NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Music and Cinema Events

In 1916, Samuel Goldwyn and Edgar Selwyn formed the film company Goldwyn Picture. It later merged with two other companies to make the iconic film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

In 1994, Aishwarya Rai was crowned the 44th Miss World. At only 21 years old, she became the second Indian to win the Miss World contest.

In 1975, one of the greatest movies ever, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest," was released. The film was based on the book of the same name by Ken Kesey and starred Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher.

In 1998, Vincent van Gogh’s "Portrait of the Artist Without Beard" sold at auction for a whopping $71.5 million.

In 2010, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, the 7th film in the popular Harry Potter film series, was released worldwide.

Notable Demises

Sr. No Death Year Personality 1 1581 Tsarevich Ivan Ivanovich, son of Tsar Ivan the Terrible of Russia 2 1828 Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer, known for his song “Ave Maria” 3 1975 Elizabeth Taylor, English novelist and short story writer 4 1998 Alan J. Pakula, American film director, writer, and producer best known for directing the films All the President’s Men and Sophie’s Choice 5 2017 Charles Manson, notorious cult leader who orchestrated the brutal murder of Sharon Tate in 1969

Famous Birthdays

Sr No. Birth Year Personality 1 1600 Charles I, King of England, Scotland, and Ireland 2 1828 Rani Lakshmibai, Indian queen and a key figure in the revolt of 1857 against the British Raj 3 1917 Indira Gandhi, Indian politician and the first female Prime Minister of India. 4 1928 Dara Singh, Indian wrestler, politician, and actor known for playing Lord Hanuman in ramanand Saga’s Ramayana. 5 1936 Yuan T. Lee Taiwanese-American chemist who won the Nobel Prize for his contributions to the dynamics of chemical elementary processes 6 1942 Calvin Klein, fashion designer and founder of the mega clothing brand Calvin Klein Inc. 7 1958 Charlie Kaufman, innovative American filmmaker known for movies Being John Malkovich and Synecdoche, New York 8 1975 Sushmita Sen, Indian actress, model, Miss Universe 1994 who acted in Main Hoon Na 9 1976 Jack Dorsey, American businessman and co-founder of Twitter 10 1983 Adam Driver, former marine turned actor who’s best known for his roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Marriage Story 11 1989 Tyga, American Rapper

