The FIFA World Cup, which takes place every four years, is the highlight of the football season. One of the biggest sporting events in the world, the FIFA World Cup is watched by billions of people.

The FIFA World Cup of 2022 will be held in Qatar and it will mark the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East.

We have prepared a brief general knowledge quiz about the world cup to help you get ready for the largest game event.

If you're a die-hard football lover, you must take this quiz.

For more information on the world cup, read this: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: date, time, first match, stadium and more

GK Quiz on FIFA World Cup

1. What is the name of the mascot for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Tazuni Tiger Nenya Kappu

2. Which country has won the most world cup titles?

Italy Brazil Argentina Portugal

3 . Who among the following has won the most world cup titles in the Men’s World cup?

Pele Beckenbauer Del Piero Matthaus

4. Who is the all-time leading scorer at the men's World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Thierry Henry Miroslav Klose

5. Who is the winner of the 2018 FIFA world cup?

France Belgium Portugal Argentina

6. which 3 countries will host the 2026 World cup tournament?

U.S., Mexico and Canada . US, Brazil, Mexico Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia

7. In what year was the World Cup first broadcast on TV?

1952 1953 1954 1955

Gk Quiz on FIFA World Cup Answers

1. Tazuni

The mascot for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 has been made public. The mascot is a little penguin named Tazuni.

2. Brazil

Brazil (5), Germany (4), Italy (4), Argentina (2), France (2), Uruguay (2), England (1), and Spain (1) are the winners of the world cup.

3. Miroslav Klose

Germany's Miroslav Klose is the World Cup player with the most victories. He started winning matches in 2002 when he was a member of the team that placed second. Since then, he has won 17 games over four competitions.

4. Miroslav Klose

The men's all-time leading scorer is Germany's Miroslav Klose, who had 16 goals in four different competitions from 2002 to 2014.

5. France

In the 2018 World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, France defeated Croatia 4-2 to win its second World Cup.

6. U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the three countries that will host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

7. 1954

Since its initial television broadcast in 1954, the FIFA World Cup has become the sporting event that is watched and followed the most globally, surpassing even the Olympic Games.