What Was the Old Name of India?

Old Name of India: Before being officially called India, the country was known as Bharat and Hindustan. These names have deep cultural roots and are still widely used in different parts of the country. Each reflects a different era in Indian history: ancient, mediaeval, and colonial.

What Was the Oldest Name of India?

The oldest name for India is Bharat, mentioned in sacred Hindu texts like the Mahabharata and Puranas. It is derived from King Bharata, a legendary ruler of ancient India. The name stands for unity, heritage, and self-rule.

What Does Hindustan Mean?

Hindustan became a popular name during the medieval period, especially under Persian and Mughal rule. It refers to the land beyond the Indus River, with “Hindu” coming from the river and “stan” meaning land. It was mainly used to describe the northern part of the Indian subcontinent.