What Was the Old Name of India?

Old Name of India: Before being officially called India, the country was known as Bharat and Hindustan. These names have deep cultural roots and are still widely used in different parts of the country. Each reflects a different era in Indian history: ancient, mediaeval, and colonial.
What Was the Oldest Name of India?
The oldest name for India is Bharat, mentioned in sacred Hindu texts like the Mahabharata and Puranas. It is derived from King Bharata, a legendary ruler of ancient India. The name stands for unity, heritage, and self-rule.
What Does Hindustan Mean?
Hindustan became a popular name during the medieval period, especially under Persian and Mughal rule. It refers to the land beyond the Indus River, with “Hindu” coming from the river and “stan” meaning land. It was mainly used to describe the northern part of the Indian subcontinent.
Why Is India Called Bharat?
India is called Bharat to honor its ancient cultural identity. It reflects the country’s own civilizational roots rather than colonial names. The Indian Constitution also officially recognizes it. Article 1 states: “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.”
Was India was once called Aryavarta?
India was once called Aryavarta, meaning “Land of the Aryans.” It referred to northern India, where ancient Vedic culture was followed. The name comes from Sanskrit texts like the Vedas and was more about culture and traditions than borders. Over time, it was replaced by names like Bharat and Hindustan.
Top 5 Interesting Facts About India’s Old Names
1.Bharat Comes from King Bharata
Bharat is named after a legendary king, symbolizing strength, unity, and ancient Indian civilization.
2.Hindustan Reflects Persian Influence
The name Hindustan was used by foreign rulers and poets during the Mughal era and beyond.
3.India Originated from the Indus River
The word “India” comes from the Indus River, which was called Sindhu in Sanskrit and Indos by the Greeks.
4.Aryavarta Was Another Ancient Name
Aryavarta, meaning “land of the Aryans,” referred to the northern region of India in Vedic times.
5.All Three Names Are Still Used
Today, India, Bharat, and Hindustan are all used in various contexts like legal, cultural, and emotional.
Read More: Who is the Richest Author in the World?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation