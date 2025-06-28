Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Who is the Richest Author in the World?

Elisabeth Badinter is the richest author in the world, with a net worth of over $1.3 billion. Discover how this French philosopher built her fortune through writing and business ownership.

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jun 28, 2025, 18:43 IST

Richest Author: The richest author in the world is Elisabeth Badinter, a French philosopher, feminist writer, and historian. Her estimated net worth ranges from $1.3 to $1.7 billion. While she is known for her powerful books on gender, motherhood, and secularism, most of her fortune comes from her ownership in Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest advertising companies.

Who is Elisabeth Badinter?

Elisabeth Badinter is the daughter of Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, founder of Publicis Groupe. Along with being a prominent shareholder in the company, she has authored several best-selling books in France. Her works, including The Conflict and Mother Love, focus on women’s rights and the role of women in modern society.

How Did She Become So Wealthy?

Although her books are widely read, her wealth primarily comes from her 10% stake in Publicis Groupe, a company valued at billions of dollars. 

Interesting Facts About Elisabeth Badinter

1.She is a Leading Voice in French Feminist Philosophy

Her books challenge traditional views on motherhood and gender roles. Her writing has influenced debates across Europe for decades.

2.She Rarely Appears in Public

Despite her immense wealth and influence, she prefers a quiet, low-profile life. She believes in letting her work speak louder than her public presence.

3.Her Books are Studied in Universities

Her writings are part of academic curricula in gender and philosophy departments. They are often used to spark debate on women’s autonomy and identity.

4.She Supports Secularism in Politics

Badinter has been an outspoken advocate for the separation of religion and state. She has argued that secular values are essential for true gender equality.

5.She is Both an Author and a Major Shareholder

She combines intellectual thought with strategic business leadership. Her financial success stems from a rare blend of philosophy and entrepreneurship.

Read More: Which is the Highest Waterfall in India?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News