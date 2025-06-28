Who is the Richest Author in the World?

Richest Author: The richest author in the world is Elisabeth Badinter, a French philosopher, feminist writer, and historian. Her estimated net worth ranges from $1.3 to $1.7 billion. While she is known for her powerful books on gender, motherhood, and secularism, most of her fortune comes from her ownership in Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest advertising companies.

Who is Elisabeth Badinter?

Elisabeth Badinter is the daughter of Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, founder of Publicis Groupe. Along with being a prominent shareholder in the company, she has authored several best-selling books in France. Her works, including The Conflict and Mother Love, focus on women’s rights and the role of women in modern society.

How Did She Become So Wealthy?

Although her books are widely read, her wealth primarily comes from her 10% stake in Publicis Groupe, a company valued at billions of dollars.