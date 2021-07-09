On this Day, July 9: Let's have a look at the chronology of the historical events that took place on this day, July 9 in India and the world respectively. Historical events include military, science, sports, arts, birthdays, death anniversaries and more. Check what happened today!

On this Day, July 9: List of Historical events in India

1918 - U. G. Krishnamurti was born on July 9, 1918 in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. He was an Indian speaker who questioned the state of spiritual enlightenment. 1925 - Guru Dutt was born on July 9, 1925 in Padukone (present-day state of Karnataka) in India. His real name was Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone. He was an Indian film director, producer, actor, and writer. 1960 - Sangeeta Bijlani was born on July 9, 1960. She is an Indian former Bollywood actress. In 1980, she won the Miss India contest. In 1988, she started her Bollywood career with a lead role in Qatil. 1962 - Sukhbir Singh Badal was born on July 9, 1962. He is an Indian politician and president of Shiromani Akali Dal. From 2009 to 2017, he served as Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab. His father Parkash Singh Badal served several times as Chief Minister of Punjab. 1997 - C. Ramaswamy Mudaliar died on July 9, 1997. He was also known as C. Ramaswamy. He was an Indian businessman, politician. He was also a Member of Loksabha from Kumbakonam.

On this Day, July 8: Check what is special today?

Some other notable events that took place on July 9 in the world

National Sugar Cookie Day - It is observed on 9 July to honour the popular and delicious sugar cookie.

1386 - Battle at Sempach in which Swiss defeated Duke Leopold III of Austria.

1536 - Jacques Cartier a French navigator returns to Saint-Malo from Canada.

1672 - William III was inaugurated as viceroy of Holland and Zealand.

1686 - Anti-French League of Augsburg was signed by Germany, Sweden, and Spain.

1755 - Battle of Fort Duquesne (Pittsburgh) in which French troops beat the British.

1762 - Catherine the Great overthrew Peter III on July 9, 1762 and began her reign as empress of Russia, leading her country into full participation in the political and cultural life of Europe and extending Russian territory.

1776 - In New York, the declaration of Independence is read to George Washington's troops.

1780 - Denmark declares neutrality that joins the First League of Armed Neutrality to protect shipping.

1789 - Due to French Revolution the National Assembly renames itself as the National Constituent Assembly

1790 - Russo-Swedish War: Second Battle of Svensksund occurred in the Baltic Sea in which the Swedish Navy Captured one-third of the Russian fleet.

1800 - Mt Vernon Gardens becomes the site of the first summer theater in the US

1807 - Second Treaty of Tilsit was signed by France, Russia, and Prussia

1810 - The Kingdom of Holland was annexed by the Napolean as a part of the First French Empire.

1815 - Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Perigord takes office as the first Prime Minister of France.

1816 - The independence was declared by Argentina from Spain at the Congress of Tucuman.

1856 - A Serbian American inventor and researcher, Nikola Tesla was born on this day or the next in Smiljan, Croatia. He discovered the rotating magnetic field and the basis of most alternating-current machinery.

1868 - First African American cabinet member in South Carolina, Francis L Cardozo as Secretary of State

1868 - The latest states were Louisiana and South Carolina to ratify the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, guaranteeing civil rights.

1877 - First ever Wimbledon tennis championship begins - first official lawn tennis tournament - men's singles only

1878 - Henry Tibbe an American inventor patents an improved corncob pipe design.

1900 - The Commonwealth of Australia is established by the British House of Commons

1911 - The first American, Physicist John Archibald Wheeler involved in the theoretical development of the atomic bomb and the originator of the term black hole, was born.

1916 - First cargo submarine to cross Atlantic arrives in the US from Germany

1947 - Spain votes for Franco monarchy

1953 - First helicopter passenger service (NYC)

1955 - E. Frederic Morrow is the first African American executive on US White House staff

1955 - Strike in Belgium for 5 day work week

1957 - Discovery of element 102 (Nobelium) announced

1960 - The Thresher, the first of a class of U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarines, was launched. In 1963, it sank in the worst submarine accident in history.

1972 - Underground nuclear test was performed by USSR

1972 - The ceasefire between the Provisional IRA and the British Army comes to an end.

1975 - The National Assembly of Senegal passes a law that paves way for a multi-party system.

1979 - Voyager 2 flies past Jupiter

1984 - Yvonne Ryding of Sweden crowned 33rd Miss Universe

1986 - The parliament of New Zealand passes the Homosexual Law Reform Bill legalizing consensual sex between men aged 16 and older.

1991 - "A Little Night Music" opens at New York State Theater NYC for 7 performances

1991 - South Africa readmitted to Olympics

1992 - Space Shuttle STS 50 (Columbia 13) lands

2002 - In Addis Adaba, Ethiopia, the African Union was established and the first chairman was Thabo Mbeki, President of South Africa.

2011 - South Sudan gains independence and secedes from Sudan.

2017 - CEO Elon Musk is the first owner of Telsa's first mass-market electric car - the Model 3.

2018 - According to scientists, bright pink is the world's oldest biological colour. It was produced by tiny cyanobacteria in 1.1bn-year-old marine shale rock from the Taoudeni basin, Mauritania.

So now you may have come to know about the various historical events that took place on July 9 including birthdays, death anniversaries and history.

Important Days and Dates in July 2021