What is 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' (OSOWOG) policy announced by Prime Minister Modi?

Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation on 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort mentioned about his vision of 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' (OSOWOG). This project is a trans-national electricity grid supplying solar power across the globe.

Boycotting Chinese products: Is it really possible for India?

Draft on the Project

In June 2020, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy came out with a Request for Proposal (RFP) to hire consultants for converting this idea into policy. The project will link as many as 140 countries through a common grid that will be used to transfer solar power. The mantra behind this vision is 'The Sun Never Sets'.

As per a draft released by MNRE, 'The vision behind the OSOWOG mantra is ‘The Sun Never Sets’ and is a constant at some geographical location, globally, at any given point of time. With India at the fulcrum, the solar spectrum can easily be divided into two broad zones viz. far East, which would include countries like Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, Lao, Cambodia etc, and far West, which would cover the Middle East and the Africa Region.'

Phases of the project

The OSOWOG project is divided into three phases. The first phase will connect the Indian grid with grids in West Asia, South Asia and Southeast Asia to share solar and other renewable energy resources. The second phase will connect the first-phase nations with the African pool of renewable sources while the third phase will connect the final step of global inter-connection.

Background

In the year 2018, Prime Minister Modi during his first assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) put forward his vision of OSOWOG. Many experts are of the view that the policy is an answer to China's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative. This is because China has already initiated the infrastructure project in other countries which experts say shows a sign of supremacy.

Why is China expanding its military footprints in the Indian Ocean?