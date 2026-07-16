Operation Southern Readiness 26-2: Indian Navy to Host Multinational Maritime Exercise in Kochi

The Indian Navy will host Operation Southern Readiness 26-2. It is a high-profile four day multinational maritime training exercise. It will take place at the prestigious Southern Naval Command in Kochi from July 20 to July 23, 2026. The operation will run in partnership with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). This engagement highlights India's expanding footprint as a preferred training hub and a primary security partner in the Indian Ocean Region. Multinational Maritime Training ‘Operation Southern Readiness 26-2’ The upcoming exercise will be conducted under the leadership of the Indian Navy-led Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154), which serves as the CMF’s dedicated training task force. Since India assumed command of CTF 154. Its role in structuring maritime training curricula for international forces has grown significantly.

The event will bring together personnel from CMF's partner nations. A powerhouse coalition of over 40 member countries will exchange best practices, build operational capacity and enhance collective safety across global waters. Highlights of the Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 The four-day event is designed to seamlessly blend theoretical training with real-world application. Here are the key highlights and modules of the upcoming exercise: A Training Framework The syllabus bridges critical areas of modern seafaring, including Maritime Law, Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), and information sharing. Tackling asymmetric and uncrewed threats Participants will undergo specialized training to counter asymmetric threats and master the operation of maritime uncrewed systems. It is crucial in contemporary naval warfare.

Security and counter-narcotics It is crucial that drills on boarding procedures, force protection and counter-narcotics operations are carried out to secure trade routes. Crisis and damage control Real-time simulations and practical exposure in damage control, firefighting, maritime communications and survival at sea. Hands-on Training Onboard Indian Warships Foreign navies will step onto Indian Naval Ships (INS) for practical Beyond classrooms and sea-based tactical experience. Why the Southern Naval Command in Kochi is the Perfect Venue Hosting an event of this scale in Kochi is a strategic move that underscores India’s state-of-the-art naval training capabilities. The Southern Naval Command serves as the instructional backbone of the Indian Navy. As per the Ministry of Defence statement, "The conduct of the engagement at Southern Naval Command, Kochi, reinforces the Indian Navy's growing contribution to multinational maritime training.

It highlights Southern Naval Command's role as a leading training hub and strengthens the Navy's standing as a preferred destination for professional sea training. With modern training infrastructure and instructional expertise to foreign delegations by opening up its advanced simulators. India is not just participating in global security. It is shaping the standard of maritime training worldwide. Strengthening global alliances and maritime security Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 is about interoperability. The ability of diverse naval forces to operate in perfect harmony during a crisis. A united naval response is essential to the regions that are vulnerable to piracy, smuggling and geopolitical shifts. The Indian Navy continues to secure critical sea lanes of communication, assuring safety and freedom of navigation across the Indian Ocean. With active membership in the 40-plus-nation Combined Maritime Forces.