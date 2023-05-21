Optical Illusion: Finding the hidden mouse in this image is tough. Can you find it?

Every now and then we come up with an exciting challenge but today's challenge is super fun. All you have to do is find the hidden mouse in the image in not more than 10 seconds. But before that, answer this simple question: Do you think mice are cute?

Who said tiny is always cute?



Almost all tiny figures in the world are capable of exciting happy neurotransmitters in our minds, but this is not the case for mice.

Recall all the Tom and Jerry episodes and you will wonder how adorable mice can be but dare to enter a place having mice and you will realize how reality differs from the world of cartoons.

Mice have all the cute features and soft fur, which makes up a perfect combo for anyone to look super cute, yet, we humans are wired in a way that the first utterance after we see a mouse is not of any word, but a loud screech.

This is because we have a strange fear of getting ourselves bit by mice. And oh, the fear of getting our favorite outfit torn by a mischievous mouse is something else. Here comes a fun fact. While there are so many fears in the world, the fear of mice too has a name. Yes, just as Aquabhobia is the fear of water and Acrophobia is the phobia of heights, Musophobia is the excessive fear of mice and rats!

Now that we have set the base of the challenge, you are all set for it. You guessed it right, today's "Find the hidden animal challenge" is based on mice.

All you have to do is find the hidden mouse in the image in not more than 10 seconds. But hey, why do we have a set time frame for the challenge? Well, have you ever seen a mouse sitting idle at a place for more than 10 seconds?

But before beginning the challenge, have a look at the rules.



Rules of the challenge



The rules of the challenge are pretty simple, straightforward, and clear. All you have to do is find the hidden mouse in the image in not more than 10 seconds. But hey, who will keep track of the time? Well, while we can't rush to your place at this hour, we definitely tried asking the mouse for some help, but we couldn't go much near to it, all thanks to our excessive fear of the mouse. Jokes apart, you would require the help of your mobile phones right now.

Simply set a timer for not more than 10 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden mouse the moment the timer starts. Stop looking for it the moment the timer beeps. Remember, the real fun of the challenge lies in playing it with the utmost honesty.

Find the hidden mouse in 10 seconds

Image Source: BrainGames4K (YouTube)

Were you able to find the hidden mouse?





Here is the mouse hiding!

Image Source: BrainGames4K (YouTube)

Well, this mouse actually does look, adorable. Let's come back to the question we started the blog with: Do you think mice are cute?

