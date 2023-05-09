Optical Illusion: Hamster in the mart. Can you find it?

Yes, we are back yet again with another "Find the hidden animal" challenge, and the animal that we have picked today is not a regular one. All this while, we have been talking about cats, both small and big, dogs, giraffes, and more, and agree or not, hamsters may be the most underrated animals of all time. Many people see hamsters and get super scared, while others may find them cute for a moment and then move forward with their busy days. However, it is safe to say that not many people actually pause for a moment and actually not only admire but also ponder upon the wonderful creatures the almighty has created. Let's break the drill today. Right now, we'll not only be presenting before you a challenge based on hamsters but will actually have a discussion about hamsters. We are going to present before you some exciting facts about hamsters that you may have never heard before. These facts will actually be enough to ignite an interest in studying more about hamsters. For starters, we will be presented with five super amazing facts about hamsters. Next, we'll be presented with the challenge in which you will have to find the hidden hamster in the image in not more than 10 seconds. The rules for the challenge are discussed later. Finally, we'll be presenting the dessert; two exciting facts about hamsters. Doesn't it sound like a perfect combo? Well, it surely is. Are you ready? Let's begin with the first fact about hamsters that you may have never heard before.

Facts about hamsters!

Fact 1 about hamsters:

As solitary animals, these creatures can get really aggressive with their territories.

Fact 2 about hamsters:

They are super fast runners. Additionally, they can run both forward and backwards.

Fact 3 about hamsters:

These creatures have a whole set of teeth the moment they are born and they carry the same set throughout their lives.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Jennifer lost her pet. Can you help her find the hidden cat?

Wait, are we forgetting something?

Oh yes, the challenge we promised you. Hey, have you ever gone to any battle without knowing the rules? No right? This one is no exception. Read on.

Rules of the challenge!

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. Now that you are supposed to find the hidden hamster in the image, it is important to know that you will be getting only 10 seconds to find the hidden hamster. Wait, who is going to keep track of the time? Well, we wanted to ask the hamster if he is ready to count for 10 seconds but the hamster is actually hiding and that is the whole point of the challenge. Can we come to your place right now to keep track of the time? Well, that is also not possible. In cases where all human possibilities end, technology comes to the rescue. As a part of the challenge, all you have to do is simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Begin looking for the hidden hamster just when the timer starts. Stop looking for the hamster and surrender just when the timer on your phone beeps. Aren't the rules just as simple as preparing noodles?

The challenge: Find the hidden hamster in not more than 10 seconds!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Oops! The timer beeped.

Were you able to find the hidden hamster in time?

Well, whether you nodded in a yes or not, scroll down to know where the hamster had actually been hiding!





Here is the hamster!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Winning or losing the challenge is not important; what is important is to actually enjoy it. As promised, here are the final exciting facts about hamsters.

Fact 4 about hamsters:

Hamsters are actually banned in Hawaii!

Fact 5 about hamsters:

Some hamsters actually inflate their mouths in order to swim!

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Love is in the air. Can you spot the "love birds" in the image?