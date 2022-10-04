Pankaj Tripathi Biography: Net Worth, Movie, Wife, Age, Family, Daughter, Father, Web Series & other details
Pankaj Tripathi Biography: Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been announced as the ‘National Icon’ of the Election Commission of India. He was chosen for the honor of his association with the Election Commission in creating awareness among the voters. Pankaj Tripathi is one of the renowned and talented names of the Indian Cinema who is known for his unique style of acting which connects with the audience naturally. Pankaj Tripathi is well known for his work in movies including Gunjan Saxena, Stree, Newton as well as in web series such as Sacred Games and Criminal Justice.
Read below to know more about Pankaj Tripathi net worth, movie, wife, age, family, daughter, father, web series, and other important details.
आभार @ECISVEEP का निष्ठा पूर्वक ज़िम्मेदारी निर्वहन करने का प्रयास करूँगा । https://t.co/9d1k9XrEaI— पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) October 3, 2022
Pankaj Tripathi Biography
|
Name
|
Pankaj Tripathi
|
Born
|
September 5, 1976
|
Age
|
46
|
Place of Birth
|
Belsand, Gopalganj District, Bihar, India
|
Parents
|
Pandit Benaras Tripathi, Hemanti Devi
|
Occupation
|
Actor
|
Alma Mater
|
National School of Drama (NSD)
|
Years Active
|
2004-Present
|
Spouse
|
Mridula Tripathi
|
Children
|
Aashi Tripathi
|
Awards
|
ITA Award, IIFA Award, Filmfare Award, Screen Award, Zee Cine Award
Pankaj Tripathi Family, Early Life, Parents, Background
Pankaj Tripathi was born on September 5, 1976, in a Bhojpuri Hindi Brahmin Family in Belsand Village in Bihar to Hemanti Tiwari and Pandit Benaras Tiwari. He is the youngest of their four children.
Pankaj Tripathi’s father works as a father and a priest. He also worked as a farmer until he was in the 11th standard. Tripathi moved to Patna after High School where he studied in the Institute of Hotel Management, Hajipur. He did theatre and was also active in college politics. However, out of fear of failure in acting, Tripathi worked briefly in Maurya Hotel in Patna. After staying for about 7 years in Patna, Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi moved to Delhi to enroll in the National School of Drama from where he graduated in 2004.
Pankaj Tripathi Wife, Daughter, Personal Life
Pankaj Tripathi met Mridula during a wedding ceremony in 1993. At the time Mridula was studying in Class IX and he was in Class XI. They both had to persuade their parents to the marriage because Pankaj Tripathi’s sister was married to Mridula’s brother and marriage in the same family was not permitted. However, after much effort, they got married on January 15, 2004, and moved to Mumbai. They had a baby girl named Aashi Tripathi in 2006.
Pankaj Tripathi: Career
Pankaj Tripathi moved to Mumbai in 2004 after graduating from the National School of Drama. At first, he played a role of a Politician in a Tata Tea ad and later performed an uncredited role in the movie ‘Run’.
Pankaj Tripathi made his breakthrough in 2012 when he was widely acclaimed for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur. Reportedly, his audition for the role went on for approximately eight hours. In his early career, Tripathi played most of the negative roles, however, he later switched to a variety of characters and won critical acclaim for his versatility. His movie ‘Newton’ in 2017 was also India’s official entry for the Academy Award in Best Foreign Film Category.
Pankaj Tripathi: Movies
|Year
|Movies
|2016
|Nil Battey Sannata
|Global Baba
|Mango Dreams
|2017
|Coffee with D
|Anaarkali of Aarah
|Newton
|Gurgaon
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|Fukrey Returns
|Munna Michael
|2018
|Kaalakaandi
|Kaala
|Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain
|Phamous
|Stree
|Harjeeta
|Bhaiaji Superhit
|Yours Truly
|2019
|Luka Chuppi
|The Tashkent Files
|Super 30
|Kissebaaz
|Arjun Patiala
|Drive
|2020
|Angrezi Medium
|Extraction
|Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
|Ludo
|Shakeela
|2021
|Kaagaz
|Mimi
|Bunty Aur Babli 2
|83
Pankaj Tripathi: Web Series
|Year
|Web-Series
|2018–2019
|Sacred Games
|2018–present
|Mirzapur
|2019
|Criminal Justice
|2020
|Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors
|2022
|Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach
|2022
|Gulkanda Tales
Pankaj Tripathi: Awards
|Awards
|Category
|Movie
|International Indian Films Academy Awards
|Best Supporting Actor
|Ludo
|Filmfare Award
|Best Supporting Actor
|Mimi
|National Film Awards
|Special Mention
|Newton
|Screen Awards
|Best Supporting Actor
|Stree
|Indian Television Academy Awards
|Best Actor
|Mirzapur
