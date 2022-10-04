Pankaj Tripathi Biography: Net Worth, Movie, Wife, Age, Family, Daughter, Father, Web Series & other details

Pankaj Tripathi is a renowned Bollywood star known for his critically acclaimed roles in various movies and web series. Know more about Pankaj Tripathi net worth, wife, family, movies, web series, Age, Daughter, Father and other important details here.
Pankaj Tripathi Biography
Pankaj Tripathi Biography

Pankaj Tripathi Biography: Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been announced as the ‘National Icon’ of the Election Commission of India. He was chosen for the honor of his association with the Election Commission in creating awareness among the voters. Pankaj Tripathi is one of the renowned and talented names of the Indian Cinema who is known for his unique style of acting which connects with the audience naturally. Pankaj Tripathi is well known for his work in movies including Gunjan Saxena, Stree, Newton as well as in web series such as Sacred Games and Criminal Justice.

Read below to know more about Pankaj Tripathi net worth, movie, wife, age, family, daughter, father, web series, and other important details.

Pankaj Tripathi Biography

Name

Pankaj Tripathi

Born

September 5, 1976

Age

46

Place of Birth

Belsand, Gopalganj District, Bihar, India

Parents

Pandit Benaras Tripathi, Hemanti Devi

Occupation

Actor

Alma Mater

National School of Drama (NSD)

Years Active

2004-Present

Spouse

Mridula Tripathi

Children

Aashi Tripathi

Awards

ITA Award, IIFA Award, Filmfare Award, Screen Award, Zee Cine Award

 Pankaj Tripathi Family, Early Life, Parents, Background

Pankaj Tripathi was born on September 5, 1976, in a Bhojpuri Hindi Brahmin Family in Belsand Village in Bihar to Hemanti Tiwari and Pandit Benaras Tiwari. He is the youngest of their four children.

Pankaj Tripathi’s father works as a father and a priest. He also worked as a farmer until he was in the 11th standard. Tripathi moved to Patna after High School where he studied in the Institute of Hotel Management, Hajipur. He did theatre and was also active in college politics. However, out of fear of failure in acting, Tripathi worked briefly in Maurya Hotel in Patna. After staying for about 7 years in Patna, Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi moved to Delhi to enroll in the National School of Drama from where he graduated in 2004.

Pankaj Tripathi Wife, Daughter, Personal Life

Pankaj Tripathi met Mridula during a wedding ceremony in 1993. At the time Mridula was studying in Class IX and he was in Class XI. They both had to persuade their parents to the marriage because Pankaj Tripathi’s sister was married to Mridula’s brother and marriage in the same family was not permitted. However, after much effort, they got married on January 15, 2004, and moved to Mumbai. They had a baby girl named Aashi Tripathi in 2006.

Pankaj Tripathi: Career

Pankaj Tripathi moved to Mumbai in 2004 after graduating from the National School of Drama. At first, he played a role of a Politician in a Tata Tea ad and later performed an uncredited role in the movie ‘Run’.

Pankaj Tripathi made his breakthrough in 2012 when he was widely acclaimed for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur. Reportedly, his audition for the role went on for approximately eight hours. In his early career, Tripathi played most of the negative roles, however, he later switched to a variety of characters and won critical acclaim for his versatility. His movie ‘Newton’ in 2017 was also India’s official entry for the Academy Award in Best Foreign Film Category.

Pankaj Tripathi: Movies

Year Movies
2016 Nil Battey Sannata
Global Baba
Mango Dreams
2017 Coffee with D
Anaarkali of Aarah
Newton
Gurgaon
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Fukrey Returns
Munna Michael
2018 Kaalakaandi
Kaala
Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain
Phamous
Stree
Harjeeta
Bhaiaji Superhit
Yours Truly
2019 Luka Chuppi
The Tashkent Files
Super 30
Kissebaaz
Arjun Patiala
Drive
2020 Angrezi Medium
Extraction
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Ludo
Shakeela
2021 Kaagaz
Mimi
Bunty Aur Babli 2
83

Pankaj Tripathi: Web Series

Year Web-Series
2018–2019 Sacred Games
2018–present Mirzapur
2019 Criminal Justice
2020 Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors
2022 Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach
2022 Gulkanda Tales

Pankaj Tripathi: Awards

Awards Category Movie
International Indian Films Academy Awards  Best Supporting Actor Ludo
Filmfare Award Best Supporting Actor Mimi
National Film Awards Special Mention Newton
Screen Awards Best Supporting Actor Stree
Indian Television Academy Awards Best Actor Mirzapur

FAQ

Why Pankaj Tripathi is famous?

Pankaj Tripathi is a renowned name in Indian Cinema. He is known for his acting and the variety of roles he play.

Where was Pankaj Tripathi born?

Pankaj Tripathi was born on September 5, 1976, in a Bhojpuri Hindi Brahmin Family in Belsand Village in Bihar.

Pankaj Tripathi has won National Film Award for which movie?

Pankaj Tripathi has won National Film Award for his movie 'Newton'.

From which institute Pankaj Tripathi has studied acting?

Pankaj Tripathi is a graduate in Drama from the National School of Drama.
