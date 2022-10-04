Pankaj Tripathi Biography: Net Worth, Movie, Wife, Age, Family, Daughter, Father, Web Series & other details

Pankaj Tripathi Biography: Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been announced as the ‘National Icon’ of the Election Commission of India. He was chosen for the honor of his association with the Election Commission in creating awareness among the voters. Pankaj Tripathi is one of the renowned and talented names of the Indian Cinema who is known for his unique style of acting which connects with the audience naturally. Pankaj Tripathi is well known for his work in movies including Gunjan Saxena, Stree, Newton as well as in web series such as Sacred Games and Criminal Justice.

Read below to know more about Pankaj Tripathi net worth, movie, wife, age, family, daughter, father, web series, and other important details.

Pankaj Tripathi Biography

Name Pankaj Tripathi Born September 5, 1976 Age 46 Place of Birth Belsand, Gopalganj District, Bihar, India Parents Pandit Benaras Tripathi, Hemanti Devi Occupation Actor Alma Mater National School of Drama (NSD) Years Active 2004-Present Spouse Mridula Tripathi Children Aashi Tripathi Awards ITA Award, IIFA Award, Filmfare Award, Screen Award, Zee Cine Award

Pankaj Tripathi Family, Early Life, Parents, Background

Pankaj Tripathi was born on September 5, 1976, in a Bhojpuri Hindi Brahmin Family in Belsand Village in Bihar to Hemanti Tiwari and Pandit Benaras Tiwari. He is the youngest of their four children.

Pankaj Tripathi’s father works as a father and a priest. He also worked as a farmer until he was in the 11th standard. Tripathi moved to Patna after High School where he studied in the Institute of Hotel Management, Hajipur. He did theatre and was also active in college politics. However, out of fear of failure in acting, Tripathi worked briefly in Maurya Hotel in Patna. After staying for about 7 years in Patna, Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi moved to Delhi to enroll in the National School of Drama from where he graduated in 2004.

Pankaj Tripathi Wife, Daughter, Personal Life

Pankaj Tripathi met Mridula during a wedding ceremony in 1993. At the time Mridula was studying in Class IX and he was in Class XI. They both had to persuade their parents to the marriage because Pankaj Tripathi’s sister was married to Mridula’s brother and marriage in the same family was not permitted. However, after much effort, they got married on January 15, 2004, and moved to Mumbai. They had a baby girl named Aashi Tripathi in 2006.

Pankaj Tripathi: Career

Pankaj Tripathi moved to Mumbai in 2004 after graduating from the National School of Drama. At first, he played a role of a Politician in a Tata Tea ad and later performed an uncredited role in the movie ‘Run’.

Pankaj Tripathi made his breakthrough in 2012 when he was widely acclaimed for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur. Reportedly, his audition for the role went on for approximately eight hours. In his early career, Tripathi played most of the negative roles, however, he later switched to a variety of characters and won critical acclaim for his versatility. His movie ‘Newton’ in 2017 was also India’s official entry for the Academy Award in Best Foreign Film Category.

Pankaj Tripathi: Movies

Year Movies 2016 Nil Battey Sannata Global Baba Mango Dreams 2017 Coffee with D Anaarkali of Aarah Newton Gurgaon Bareilly Ki Barfi Fukrey Returns Munna Michael 2018 Kaalakaandi Kaala Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain Phamous Stree Harjeeta Bhaiaji Superhit Yours Truly 2019 Luka Chuppi The Tashkent Files Super 30 Kissebaaz Arjun Patiala Drive 2020 Angrezi Medium Extraction Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Ludo Shakeela 2021 Kaagaz Mimi Bunty Aur Babli 2 83

Pankaj Tripathi: Web Series

Year Web-Series 2018–2019 Sacred Games 2018–present Mirzapur 2019 Criminal Justice 2020 Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors 2022 Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach 2022 Gulkanda Tales

Pankaj Tripathi: Awards

Awards Category Movie International Indian Films Academy Awards Best Supporting Actor Ludo Filmfare Award Best Supporting Actor Mimi National Film Awards Special Mention Newton Screen Awards Best Supporting Actor Stree Indian Television Academy Awards Best Actor Mirzapur

