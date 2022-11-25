Vikram Gokhale Biography: Early Life, Age, Career, Films, Awards, Wife,& More

Vikram Gokhale's daughter dispelled the death rumors by providing an update on his condition. Born on November 14, 1945, Vikram Gokhale is an Indian actor best known for his work in Marathi theatre, Hindi movies, and television. He was the off-stage and on-screen son of Chandrakant Gokhale, a Marathi actor.

In 2010, Gokhale made his feature film directorial debut with the Marathi movie Aaghaat. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2013 for his Marathi film Anumati, which Sprint Arts Creation produced.

Vikram Gokhale Biography

Name Vikram Gokhale Date of Birth 30th October 1947 Age 75 years Father’s Name Chandrakant Gokhale Mother’s Name Hemavati Gokhale Siblings Mohan Gokhale, Aparajita Munje, Bhishma Gokhale Marital Status Married Wife Vrushali Gokhale Children Nisha Kekar Adav, Neha Gokhale Sundriyal, and Samar Gokhale Net Worth $5 Million Achievements National Film Award and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Personal Life

On November 14, 1945, Gokhale was born in Poona, Bombay Presidency. He comes from a well-known artistic and activist family. His grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale (then known as Kamlabai Kamat) was the first female child actor in Indian cinema, while his great-grandmother Durgabai Kamat was the first female actor to appear on the Indian screen. In addition, his father Chandrakant Gokhale was a seasoned Marathi actor who appeared in over 70 Marathi and Hindi movies.

Famous Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Biography

Career

Vikram Gokhale broadened his career by working in a variety of industries, including theatre, television, Hindi, and Marathi films. More than 80 films and 17 television series feature him as an actor. He is without a doubt the most talented actor to have made a name for himself in the movie industry. As a result, he is regarded as the most well-known and adored actor in the movie business.

He made his debut as a director in 2010 with the Marathi film "Aaghaat," which was made by Sprint Arts Creation and Rajesh Damble (executive producer). The movie, which also stars Dr. Amol Kolhe, Mukta Barve, and others, was written by Dr. Nitin Lavangare.

Also Read Parag Agrawal's Biography

However, Gokhale stopped performing on stage in February 2016 due to a throat condition, though he kept working in films.

Gokhale managed Sujata Farms, a real estate company in Pune, in addition to his acting career. Additionally, his family's charitable foundation contributes financially to the education of orphan children, children of lepers, and disabled soldiers.

Achievements

The actor, who was close to reaching his golden jubilee in movies, received praise for his outstanding acting abilities and won numerous awards. Among his many accomplishments, he received the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Best Theatre Acting.

Reportedly, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's health condition is still critical and he is on a life support system. Addressing to media, a close family friend shared the news of multiple organ failure.

Rishi Sunak Biography