Parag Agrawal Biography: Salary, Net Worth, Age, Wife, height, family, IIT Rank, Twitter & other details

Parag Agrawal Biography: Parag Agrawal is the most popular name currently on the internet. With Elon Musk taking over Twitter, reports have been doing the rounds that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal are among the executives who have departed the social media handle. Parag Agrawal is an Indian-American Software Engineer who became the Twitter CEO and took the names of Indian leaders to a new height. However, with the change in Twitter ownership, Parag Agrawal has again grabbed the attention regarding his position at the social media giant.

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter, ousts Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2022

Parag Agrawal Biography

Born May 21, 1984 Age 38 Years Place of Birth Ajmer, India Title CEO, Twitter Education Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (BTech), Stanford University (MS, PhD) Predecessor Jack Dorsey Spouse Vineeta Agrawal Children 2 Nationality American, Indian

Parag Agrawal family, Early Life, Background, Education

Parag Agrawal was born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. Parag’s father was a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy and his mother is a retired Economics Professor from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in Mumbai.

Parag Agrawal completed his final year of higher secondary education at Atomic Energy Junior College, Mumbai. In 2005, he obtained his Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay.

Parag Agrawal, in 2005 moved to the United States to pursue a PhD in Computer Science from Standford University under the guidance of Jennifer Widom. Parag's doctoral thesis which was published in 2012 is titled 'Incorporating Uncertainty in Data Management and Integration'.

Parag Agrawal: Twitter CEO and Early Career

Parag Agrawal held earlier held research internships at Microsoft Research and Yahoo! before joining Twitter as a Software Engineer in 2011.

In October 2017, Parag was appointed as the Chief Technology Officer of Twitter after the departure of Adam Messinger. Two years later in 2019, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that Parag Agrawal will be inc charge of Project Bluesky which was an initiative to develop a decentralized social network protocol.

Later in November 2021, the former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey announced that he was resigning from the position and Parag Agrawal will be the new CEO of the social media giant.

Parag Agrawal Salary

As the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Parag Agrawal was awarded an annual compensation of $1 million as well as the stock compensation worth $12.5 million.

Parag Agrawal Wife & Children

Parag Agrawal is married to Vineeta Agrawal who is a general partner at the Venture Capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. They have two children who were born in 2018 and 2022. Parag took paternity leave as the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter for the birth of his second child.

Parag Agrawal on Twitter Polices

Parag Agrawal when asked about the Freedom of Speech regarding Twitter had said that the company's role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, however, the role is to serve a healthy public conversation and to focus less on thinking about free speech, but thinking about how the times have changed.

