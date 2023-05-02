Personality Test: The Flower You Choose Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Have you ever wondered why you like some things more than others? It can be anything from cars and phones to movie genres. Every human being is unique and possesses a distinct personality. Why you like what you like is a question humans have asked for eternity. There is no definite answer, but it all boils down to one’s personality.

Your personality is nothing but a set of inherent behavioural patterns formed over your lifetime. It influences and is also influenced by the choices you make. One such element that can identify your personality is a flower. There are hundreds of flowers in the world, but not every person has the same liking. Some prefer roses, and others like daisies. The flower you’re attracted to the most can reveal your hidden personality traits. Take the following personality test to know more.

Personality Test: The Flower You Choose Identifies Your Hidden Personality Traits

There are eight beautiful flowers in the personality quiz picture. You have to pick any one flower, and it must be the one you’re attracted to the most. Don’t choose the flower on the basis of its name, your favourite colour, or any other aspect. Relax and observe the image. Pick only the flower that you naturally and inexplicably find appealing.

Also Try: Personality Test: The Drink You Choose Reveals Your Dominant Personality Traits

Flower #1: Sunflower

Sunflowers are one of the brightest, most beautiful, and most recognisable flowers in the world. They bring a smile to anyone’s face, and if your first pick is also a sunflower, you possess a similar disposition. You are cheerful, optimistic, and positive. You radiate warmth and glee. You also like to spread happiness and are a people person. You like talking to others and making new friends easily. You quickly become the centre of attention everywhere you go. However, you remain loyal to everyone you love and show your intense commitment in tough situations.

Flower #2: Zinnia

Zinnias are flowers that everyone likes, but no one knows the name of. If you choose these colourful flowers, you are a passionate person. You are highly sensitive and get wound up easily. You feel things intensely and are often hurt by others. You prefer to live in the past and relive happy memories instead of coming to terms with the bleak present. However, your life isn’t as gloomy as you think. You impress people easily and attract caring, loyal friends and partners who respect your lovely heart.

Flower #3: Lily

Lilies are another popular breed of flower, and if this is your choice, you are a born caregiver. You are warm, empathetic, and wise. People come to you for help and are never disappointed. You like to assist those in need because of your innate goodness. But people can also take advantage of your kindness due to your innocence. However, nothing can get you down or stop you from spreading love in the world. You are a humble, unsophisticated, and gentle soul.

Flower #4: Tulip

Tulips vary in colour and meaning. But the main personality attribute of tulips is love and cheer. If you chose Tulip, you are a sweet and inspiring person who likes to have fun. You are a thrill-seeking extrovert and have a vibrant personality. You are quirky, upbeat, and easily adapt to different environments. You are also thoughtful and confident.

Flower #5: Rose

Rose is a classic feminine flower. If you like roses, you are full of qualities like love, empathy, and selflessness. Different types of roses symbolise different things. The red rose signifies love, the pink rose gratitude, the yellow friendship, and the white purity. You are a hopeless romantic and believe that life is not worth living without love. Your desires often outweigh other emotions, and you can get carried away. However, you also possess considerable intelligence, which helps you keep a check on reality.

Flower #6: Daisies

The term "daisy" originated from an Old English word called "day’s eye." Hence, the flower symbolises innocence, purity and hope. If you picked a daisy flower, you are a morning person. You are cheerful and always look on the bright side. You find the good in any situation and try to make use of it to get ahead in life. You have a laid-back and relaxed lifestyle.

Flower #7: Lilac

If this distinctive flower is your choice, you are one of the most unique people. You are reserved yet confident, playful yet romantic, and ambitious yet nostalgic. You like to experience feelings from the past and often indulge in food, films, and toys from your childhood. You are humble and innocent. You are also romantic but don’t take things too seriously. And even though you possess a quiet demeanour, you are full of confidence.

Flower #8: Daffodil

Daffodils are one of the most beloved flowers in the world and symbolise friendship. If you chose daffodil, you like to hang out with friends. You are a party animal and love organising events for your friends and family. You value rewarding relationships and strive to make pure and faithful partners or companions.

Did you like this flower personality test? Not everyone fits into the same category, so don’t feel bad if you don’t identify with any of the above flowers. Maybe you are too unique of a person to be classified into one of the eight types.

Also Read: Personality Test: The Landscape You Choose Reveals Your Greatest Personality Traits