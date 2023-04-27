Personality Test: The Landscape You Choose Reveals Your Greatest Personality Traits

Personality Test: There are many types of landscapes in the world. The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word landscape is probably a beach or mountain. However, there are those among us who associate the term with fields or deserts as well. Everyone has a distinct preference when it comes to their favourite landscape.

The majority of individuals are a beach or a mountain person. Some people have a liking for deserts too. The landscape you like can say a lot about your character and behaviour. Your personality is both defined by and defines your choices and actions in life. So it remains a mystery why people do what they do and like what they like.

But one thing is certain, your tastes and preferences can give away your true nature. Take the following viral personality test to know what type of person you are. There are 4 beautiful landscapes in the picture. You have to observe carefully and pick only one landscape, preferably with your subconscious mind and without giving it a thought. So trust your instincts and get ready to attempt this fun personality test to learn more about your true self.

The Landscape You Pick Reveals Your Greatest Personality Traits!

Landscape #1: Beach

The beach is the most common and preferred landscape chosen by people. It’s refreshing, soothing, and fun. There are tons of activities to do on a beach, and that’s the type of individual you are. You are inventive, creative, and like to mingle with people. You possess brilliant communication skills and have a friendly nature. You give off the vibe of a withdrawn person and try to lead a meaningful life. You are a dreamer and value freedom. You are like a free bird, ready to go anywhere and do anything as long as it serves a definite purpose.

Landscape #2: Mountain

If you picked Landscape 2, you are a mountain person. You love to be in nature and have a mysterious disposition. Your true feelings remain unknown to even your closest friends and family. You are open to only the most special people in your life. You have a zeal for adventure and are a born thrill-seeker. However, you also desire peace and quiet in your life and take extreme measures to achieve it. You have a strong mind and don’t buckle easily. But you do get annoyed when someone or something disturbs your tranquillity.

Landscape #3: Field

An endless, lush green field is the stuff of everyone’s dreams. If you chose Landscape 3, you are an intelligent and organised person. You are also loving and loyal. You have an analytical bent of mind and a meticulous nature. You choose your words carefully and rarely make your decisions in haste. You excel under pressure but aren’t a big fan of competition. You are an introvert by nature and live a planned life. You are also a pacifist and tend to stay away from trouble.

Landscape #4: Desert

The desert is the least chosen landscape by people. No one likes the hot, dry and harsh environment of the desert. If this is your pick of the landscape, you have a sensitive nature and take things to heart easily. You are quite creative and are always on the lookout for inspiration. You have a unique perspective on life and prefer to take uncharted paths. You don’t conform to society's rules. You live freely and on your own accord. You sometimes feel special or different from the rest of the people, but never better. You aren’t egotistical and are always ready to help those in need.

