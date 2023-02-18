Personality Test: Everyone has a reaction toward animals. Some despise them, some fear them, and others adore them. Your inherent response to an animal also depends on your personality and also the animal itself; after all, no one wants to cuddle a crocodile. There are two sides to a coin. Your preferred choice of animal can say a lot about your personality, including your biggest strengths and hidden dark side.

Today, we have a quick and fun personality quiz for you to take. There are 8 animals, and you have to pick one of them. The animal you choose reveals your dark personality traits. Mind you, these are not the typical animals one associates with a personality test. So beware. Now, relax your mind and carefully select one of the following animals to explore your dark side.

Personality Test: The Animal You Choose Reveals Your Dark Personality Traits

1. Panther

First up is the panther. Imagine yourself lost in the woods at night and come across a pair of bright yellow eyes gazing at you. The panther strikes terror into the hearts of men with its distinctive dark body and bright eyes. If this is your pick, you have a mysterious yet fierce personality. You have an air of mystery around you that constantly intrigues other people. You are patient and carefully wait to make your move. You have a tough exterior but are gentle on the inside. However, those who cross you suffer your fury brutally.

2. Vulture

If you choose a vulture, then you have an opportunistic nature. You tend to look for weak spots and often manipulate other people to get ahead. You are also patient and overly cautious. You avoid risk at all costs and stay clear of crowds. You are the type of person who broods in silence and plots vicious vengeance upon those who’ve wronged you. You don’t let go of grudges easily.

3. Bear

Bear is one of the most misunderstood animals in the wild, and if he’s your choice, then the same can be said about you. Like a bear, you tend to stay away from trouble and mind your own business. But when provoked, you respond with ferocious anger, reminding others why they shouldn’t mess with you. You also stand your ground when the situation calls for it and don’t surrender without a fight. You are quiet, confident, and fearless, but sometimes you may abuse your powers to achieve results.

4. Black Widow Spider

Those who choose the black widow spider are master manipulators. You can entangle others in your lies and are constantly stepping up the ladder. You don’t have much regard for others’ feelings and rank yourself above everyone else. You are good at planning and always remain two steps ahead in life.

5. Raven

The ravens are quite mysterious creatures which were associated with negativity in old times. However, they are very intelligent, and so are you, if you chose a raven. You are a dull, grim, and quiet person. You have darkness hiding inside you, but it's only reserved for your worst enemies. You proceed with caution in life and don’t trust people easily, be it in relationships, work, or friendships. You are also overly private and rarely let others get a glimpse of your mind.

6. Wolf

Dominance is your biggest and darkest trait if the wolf is your choice of animal. You are strong, loyal and fiercely protective of your loved ones and possessions. You prefer solitude but are also quite friendly. You have a close-knit circle of people who best understand you. You also tend to be a little procrastinative and wait until the last minute to get work done. You are inherently peaceful, but when provoked or when you set your mind to something, there are no lengths you won't cross.

7. Bat

You have an extremely complex personality if you chose a bat. You live with determination and purpose. You have a unique perspective on topics and look at the world in a way no one else does. You lead a lonely yet fulfilling life. You don't conform to social norms, nor do you trust people easily.

8. Black Cat

Cats have probably given rise to more superstitions than any other animal. If a black cat is your pick, you are likely an introvert and a loner. You prefer isolation and don’t like to mingle with others. You avoid social gatherings because you value your alone time the most. Your biggest strengths are your patience, focus and organisational skills.

Did you enjoy this personality test? Check more fun and insightful personality test and quizzes below.