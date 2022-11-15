Vegetable Personality Test: What Does Your Favourite Vegetable Say About You?

Vegetables are one of the most overlooked foods in the world. While most people enjoy fruits, thanks to their sweet flavours and nutritional value, the same can’t be said for vegetables.

Even among the vegetables consumed and produced around the world, potatoes, tomatoes, and onions account for the majority. However, less popular or exotic vegetables like kale, broccoli, and mushrooms are also finding consumers rapidly. When someone goes out of their way to eat their favourite vegetables, it can reveal a lot about their personality.

Your personality influences your taste buds, which in turn affects your vegetable preferences. Keep reading to find out how your favourite vegetable is linked to personality and what it says about you.

1. Potato

Potato is one of the most popular vegetables in the world and a staple diet in Asia, North America, and Europe. Most junk foods also include potatoes. Potatoes as your favourite vegetable show that you are calm and composed. You don’t worry too much and stay relaxed most of the time. You are also modest, reliable, and trustworthy. You aren’t a social butterfly, but you don’t like to dwell in isolation either. Your easygoing personality is a joy to others and combined with your honesty and dependability, you make the best type of friend.

2. Tomato

Tomatoes are another popular vegetable that’s grown and consumed almost all over the world. If the tomato is your favourite vegetable, you are probably clueless in life. You like exploring and also introspecting. You are confused but also quite mentally strong. You are also loyal, idealistic and love to shine under the spotlight. You don’t get many chances in life, but you make the most of them.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli belongs to the same vegetable family as cauliflower. But it’s a bit healthier and more exotic. Broccoli has gained popularity in recent years, particularly among health-conscious people, due to its high nutritional value. If you too like broccoli, you are adventurous and a fitness enthusiast. You like to explore new things and are highly ambitious. You also seek power, success and are a workaholic.

4. Carrot

Carrots are one of the healthiest vegetables in the world, especially for maintaining good eyesight. Carrot as a favourite vegetable, symbolises a strong character, a strong work ethic, and independence. You tend to live a simple life and stay away from conflicts. You value relationships and can’t live without close bonds with others. You care deeply about yourself and your loved ones. You are also dependable and straightforward, and you make the best kind of partner and employee.

5. Lettuce

Lettuce lovers are often misunderstood and have trouble getting along with others. You have good intentions, but your eccentric personality rubs people the wrong way. You have a monotonous nature and don’t show many expressions. You are a delight once people get to know you, but before that, you are seen as awkward and overbearing. You don’t have either a strong or weak personality, and you stay neutral. Even in a group, you serve as the moderator.

6. Corn

Corn is a rare breed of plant. Scientifically, it’s a fruit even though it’s grown and consumed like a cereal grain. But usually, corn is considered a vegetable. Corn aficionados are loyal, hardworking, and fearless. You aren’t afraid to stand up for yourself or others and are always available for your friends and work. Even though you have a strong personality, you possess a sweet disposition. You are cheerful, friendly, and welcoming. You make friends easily due to your outgoing persona.

7. Pepper

Unlike other vegetables, which mostly taste bitter or musky, pepper has the ability to burn the mouth with its spiciness. There are various types of peppers, but most have one thing in common: they are spicy. Pepper lovers are extroverted, fun-loving, and thrill-seeking. You are not afraid to get out of your comfort zone and love to take risks. You are also bustling with energy and are a people person.

8. Mushroom

Mushrooms bring out the intellectual side in people. If mushroom is your favourite veggie, you are analytical and logical yet also thoughtful in nature. You aren’t the most confident person around, but you aren’t too low on self-esteem either. You don’t trust people easily, and you lead a modest and moody life. However, deep inside, you are full of humour and warmth. It takes the right type of person or group to bring out your hidden personality traits.

Bottom Line

Vegetables come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours. Some you can just wash, wipe, and munch on, while others can substitute for dumbbells. Colourful, healthy, and easy-to-consume vegetables should be a staple diet for everyone. They are lacking a bit in the taste department, granted, but you’ll easily adapt to the taste once you start eating them.

But most people don’t even give vegetables a chance. According to studies, only 1 in 10 people consume the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables. Having fresh veggies daily is beneficial for your health as well as the environment. So stop idling around and head to the grocery store ASAP. In the meantime, check out more personality tests below.

Also Read: Paint Colour Personality Test: What Does Your Favourite Paint Colour Say About You?

Also Read: Fruit Personality Test: What Does Your Favourite Fruit Say About You?

Also Read: Phone Case Personality Test: What Does Your Phone Case Say About You?

Also Read: What Is Your Travel Personality? Take This Test To Find Out?