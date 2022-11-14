Fruit Personality Test: What Does Your Favourite Fruit Say About You?

Fruit Personality Test: Everyone has a favourite fruit, be it the tangy and juicy orange or the sweet and crunchy apple. Some are more inclined towards exotic fruits that most people can’t even spell, while others simply prefer the local fruits. There is a push to grow and consume more fruits from environmentalists and health professionals. However, not everyone likes to eat fruits, and it’s not all because they have less concern for their health.

Your personality has a direct influence on your taste buds and, thus, on your fruit preferences. The reverse is also true, and that’s what we’ll cover today. Science says that your favourite fruits can help identify your personality traits. Keep reading to find out what your favourite fruit says about you.

1. Apple

Apples are one of the most popular and consumed fruits in the world. They are also one of the healthiest, as the old saying states, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away." If this fibre and iron-rich fruit is your favourite, you are health conscious. You are likely athletic and like to keep fit. You are also disciplined in life and take great care of both your mind and body. You are also charismatic, outspoken, and extroverted. You enjoy life and radiate enthusiasm.

2. Orange

Orange is not a fruit you just wash, wipe and relish. It requires some effort. Orange has to be peeled, then peeled again, and still, the seeds end up annoying you. Or you can simply have orange juice. If orange is your favourite fruit, you are a patient and determined individual. You are serious in your endeavour and never make empty promises. You are also reliable and thoughtful.

3. Mango

Mango is one of the most consumed fruits in the world, especially in southeast Asia, where it originated. No wonder it’s called the king of the fruits. If you like mangoes, you are likely headstrong and stubborn by nature. You are difficult to influence and have strong views on issues. You are also highly logical and prefer rational thinking to allow feelings to cloud your decisions.

4. Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the most delicious fruits out there. It is a summer delight in many parts of the world, and while it serves as a refreshing delicacy, it can also reveal a lot about your personality. Having watermelon as your favourite food shows that you are hardworking and smart. You are creative and possess a high intellect.

5. Pear

Pear is a fruit that’s synonymous with high-energy individuals. If pear is your favourite fruit, it indicates that you have trouble sitting down. You are always on the go and require constant stimulation. You are restless and easily annoyed. You start many tasks but rarely bother to see them through to the end. While your energy levels are usually very high, they can also drop drastically within moments. Pears are also associated with femininity, meaning you have qualities like empathy, sensitivity, and cheerful nature.

6. Lemon

Lemons symbolise purity. If you like lemons, it indicates that you like to tidy up and value hygiene. You keep things neat and clean, especially your home and workstation, and you also encourage others to do the same. You have an organisational nature and are also highly creative.

7. Cherry

Cherry as your favourite fruit is a sign of vivid imagination. If you like cherries above all other fruits, you are likely an introvert. You are shy and reserved, and you don’t talk much about your feelings. However, you are lovely to those you feel comfortable with. Your loyalty is never questioned by your friends and partners. You also have an easygoing nature and aren’t bothered much if things don’t go your way.

8. Banana

Banana is another nutrient-rich fruit which is popular with health-conscious people. Bananas symbolise positivity and hope. It shows that you are a warm and kindhearted person. You are friendly, polite, and respectful. You often get exploited due to your good nature, but you are a quick learner and rarely repeat mistakes. You lack confidence but aren’t a pushover either. You are also a loyal friend and partner and form close, lifelong relationships.