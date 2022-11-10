Scorpio Zodiac Sign: What Does It Say About Your Personality?

Zodiac signs are used to predict a person's future and personality traits based on the position of the sun and planets on the day of their birth. Zodiac signs hold considerable weight in western astrology, and there are 12 signs in total.

Scorpio is the eighth astrological sign in the zodiac and originates from the constellation Scorpius. Scorpio is among the most mysterious zodiac signs and is also quite unique.

Scorpios vary vastly in behaviour and attraction towards others, be it in relationships, friendships, or at work. Scorpios are also frequently misunderstood. On that note, we bring you this comprehensive guide on the Scorpio zodiac sign and associated personality traits.

Scorpio Zodiac Sign

Dates: October 23 - November 21

Constellation: Scorpius

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Ruling Planet: Mars (Traditional), Pluto (Modern)

Scorpios are known for their mysterious nature. They keep secrets and never let anyone know what they’re feeling. A Scorpio is an enigma, and even after years of knowing one, you’ll be amazed to find out new things about them. However, Scorpios aren’t all quiet and dull. They love to explore and experiment. Scorpios also like to take initiative and don’t shy away from confrontation.

Scorpio Personality Traits

Mysterious

Intelligent

Private

Stoic

Meticulous

Headstrong

Analytical

Scorpios in Relationships

Scorpios are difficult to get to know, which doesn’t bode well for their relationships. But once they get comfortable, Scorpios can be the best type of partner. One of the biggest demands of Scorpios is freedom. They want to be able to make their own decisions and not be constrained in any way. Combining privacy with freedom, Scorpios can get quite bothersome, but in a good way. They respect their partner and provide emotional support when required. They also know when to leave someone alone.

As for the Scorpio’s preferred choice of partner, they desire someone lacking their least-liked personality traits. An ideal partner for a Scorpio is down-to-earth, uncomplicated, kind, successful, and intense.

Scorpios in Friendships

Scorpios have several hobbies and interests. They like exploring art, philosophy, and even spirituality. They love partying, going on trips, and meeting new people. This arguably makes them the most friendly zodiac sign. Scorpios can talk well, love to converse on intriguing topics, and love to meet new people. They take some time to open up, but everything is smooth sailing from there. Due to their intensity, Scorpios form lifelong friendships and have difficulty letting go of a friend.

Scorpios in the Workplace

As previously mentioned, Scorpios’ biggest demand is privacy and freedom. Both can get scarce in the working environment, especially in corporate jobs. Scorpios instead prefer unconventional jobs that allow them to make their own schedule. However, if they do work in a traditional office job, Scorpios barely get by every day. They arrive, work, leave, and repeat. They are analytical, to the point, blunt, and never waste time. Scorpios do possess the potential to be great leaders, but they prefer to be alone.

Famous Scorpios

October 23: Ryan Reynolds, American actor

November 11: Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor

October 24: Drake, Canadian rapper

October 25: Katy Perry, American pop singer

October 28: Bill Gates, American billionaire

November 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Indian Actor

Also Read: 6 Mentally Strong Zodiac Signs and What They Say About Your Personality

Also Read: What Is Your Travel Personality? Take This Test To Find Out?

Also Read: What Does Your Workplace Behaviour Reveal About Your Personality?