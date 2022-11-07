Whether or not you’re into astrology, you must have heard of zodiac signs like Gemini, Libra, or Pisces. Zodiac signs are an essential component of astrology and are used in conjunction with the horoscope.

The horoscope is an astrology chart that is used to predict a person’s future based on the position of the sun and planets when they were born. In simple words, how does your birthday affect the rest of your life, if at all?

Horoscopes have existed for thousands of years and in many cultures, including Indian and Chinese. The birth charts are called "kundali" in Hindu astrology. And in Western astrology, the horoscope consists of 12 zodiac signs, namely: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

All the zodiac signs symbolise various life aspects of a person, like their core personality, relationships, emotional strength, and career. However, some zodiac signs are inherently mentally stronger than others, without the individual even realizing it.

6 Mentally Strong Zodiac Signs and What They Say About Your Personality

1. Taurus

Dates: April 20 - May 20

Symbol: The Bull

Although Tauruses are not known for their mental health, it’s one of their lesser-known strengths. Taureans are known for being stubborn and resolute. Like a bull, Tauruses are determined and use it to get ahead in life. However, even though they are stubborn, Tauruses approach the world with calmness. They are level-headed and also quite patient.

2. Sagittarius

Dates: November 22 - December 21

Symbol: The Archer

Sagittariuses are born explorers. They don’t settle down and like to keep moving. They are curious and have a deep desire to understand new topics. They value principles over feelings and often question their beliefs. Sagittariuses are also quite friendly but quite outspoken in nature. Due to their quest for knowledge, Sagittariuses possess a thoughtful mind, which they utilise to manoeuvre their lives. They know how to handle stressful situations and aren’t easily pressured.

3. Virgo

Dates: August 23 - September 22

Symbol: The Virgin

Virgos are known for being headstrong. They value perfection and are overly attentive. They like to organise and are meticulous to a fault. Virgos can also be quite critical, which doesn’t bode well for their relationships with others. Virgos are born researchers and analysts. Due to their intelligence and introverted nature, Virgos are innately mentally stronger than others.

4. Scorpio

Dates: October 24 - November 21

Symbol: The Scorpion

Scorpio is one of the mentally strongest zodiac signs. Scorpios are known for being complex individuals. It can be incredibly hard to know what a Scorpio is thinking. They don’t easily open up to others and aren’t too trusting either. Scorpios have a nihilistic view of the world and believe in surviving rather than living. They are private people but captivate others with their mysterious and confident natures.

5. Leo

Dates: July 23 - August 22

Symbol: The Lion

Leos’ have a unique combination of empathy and charisma, making them mentally stronger than other zodiac signs. They can perceive what others don’t. They ooze warmth and friendliness. Leos are cheerful by default and can brighten up anyone’s day with their easygoing personality. Leos are articulate and love to talk. They speak with grace and can easily influence people with their words. Leos project positivity onto others and are arguably the most loyal friends and partners.

6. Aries

Dates: March 21 - April 19

Symbol: The Ram

Aries believe everything is a challenge. They are always in fight mode and think they need to one-up other people all the time. Aries have a restless nature and quickly change moods. They easily get bored and even angry if they don’t get their way. But they also let go of grudges just as easily. Aries’ desire to argue and compete makes them mentally resilient. They are not easily offended and don’t care what other people think of them. Aries can also be blunt. However, Aries also have some qualities that serve as both strengths and weakneses depending on the occasion. Their impulsivity, impatience, and tendency to get into conflicts often get them into trouble and cause a lot of distress.

Also Read: Handshake Personality Test: What Does Your Handshake Say About You?

Some zodiac signs are naturally more mentally strong, while others are more confident or happy. But there are always exceptions. You could be a Pisces and have a mind of steel, or you could be a feeble-minded Scorpio. It’s all possible. Hopefully, you found this story on mentally strong zodiac signs and related personality traits insightful. Keep following Jagran Josh to read more such articles. In the meantime, check out similar articles below.

Also Read: Nail Colour Personality Test: What Does Your Nail Colour Say About Your Personality?

Also Read: Dream House Personality Test: What Does Your Dream House Say About Your Personality?

Also Read: What Is Your Travel Personality? Take This Test To Find Out?

Also Read: What are Libra Zodiac Personality Traits? Check Career, Love, Relationships