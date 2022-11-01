What Is Your Travel Personality? Take This Test To Find Out?

Travelling is a hobby for some people, a passion for others, and a chore for a few. But everyone travels. Unless you’re physically incapacitated, you must have travelled at some point in your life.

Do you remember your behaviour on the trip? Were you happy, anxious, bored, or just indifferent? How you act on a trip has everything to do with your personality. People experience travelling in different ways. Some enjoy it, and some detest it. Some carefully plan their trips, while others just pack a bag and leave. Your travel style directly influences how often you travel and your favourite destinations.

We’re here with a bunch of travel personality types for you to check out. Keep reading to find out whether you are a spontaneous traveller or a meticulous planner.

What Type of Travel Personality Do You Have?

1. Spontaneous Traveller

Spontaneous travellers are like rafts in a sea storm; they go wherever the waves take them. If you are such a person, you despise making plans and constraining yourself with time boundations. You are often running late and are always on the go. You have trouble settling down in any scenario, whether it’s work, friendships, or relationships, and are on the lookout for something new all the time. You don’t overthink things and just show up if you feel like doing something.

2. Neurotic Overthinker

Do you like travelling but just can’t stop worrying? This is a common travel personality type and is found in a lot of people. If you identify as a neurotic over-thinker, you make backup plans for backup plans. You worry about getting eaten by a wild animal or getting trapped in a landslide. You worry you’ll lose your passport and never make it back home. You even worry that you’ll be locked in your room and no one will ever find you. While you enjoy travelling, your overthinking can sometimes interfere with your enjoyment. The best way to travel for such people is with a partner or in a group so that they can relax.

3. Meticulous Planner

There is a difference between the overthinker and the planner. The former worries too much, while the latter just loves to organise. If you are a meticulous planner, you like to make lists, organise your desk, and make itineraries and wholeheartedly follow them. Some may argue that planning takes away from the fun of travel, but that’s not completely true. If you are a planner, it doesn’t mean you don’t value fun; it means you value time more and like to make plans in advance. This rule applies to your work and relationships as well.

4. Laid Back Introvert

Do you prefer to travel solo and avoid bustling tourist destinations? Chances are you are a typical introvert. You like to enjoy nature, take long walks alone, and just bask in the serenity of beautiful places. You are not anti-social or nervous around other people, but simply too comfortable in your own skin that you are able to have fun on your own. You have a laid-back personality and remain carefree. But you frequently suffer from bouts of low confidence as well. You are creative, empathetic, and take time to open up to people.

5. Free-Spirited Extrovert

If you deliberately choose to travel in groups or book a hostel instead of a single room, you are an extrovert. You love to meet new people and make friends. You have an appealing personality, full of warmth and humour, that puts everyone at ease around you. You like to mingle at parties and are an attention-seeker. You also have great leadership skills at work and tend to enjoy the company of like-minded individuals. While travelling, you do things on the go and can’t stand not talking to the locals.

6. Thrill-Seeker

Thrill seekers travel only to feel alive. They love exploring and risk-taking. Their first priority is pleasure. So, historical places or religious sites tend to be a no-go for such people as they bore them. If you too are a thrill seeker, chances are you choose your travel destinations based on how much fun you’ll be able to have there. You are extroverted and love staying active. Your dream goals include skydiving, bungee jumping, and river rafting.

7. Culture Lover

Culture lovers travel out of fascination for other cultures. The first place you check out while on a trip is probably a museum or historic site rather than the beach. You like to deeply explore places instead of simply visiting the top attractions and then heading home. You like to talk to locals, enjoy local cuisine, and traverse through the lesser-known streets. You are highly imaginative, socially aware, and enjoy thinking about abstract concepts.

Did you identify your travel personality with this personality test? Tell us more in the comments.

In the meantime, be sure to check out similar personality test articles below.

Read: Car Type Personality Test: What Does Your Car Type Say About You?

Read: Car Colour Personality Test: What Does Your Car Colour Say About You?

Read: Nail Colour Personality Test: What Does Your Nail Colour Say About Your Personality?