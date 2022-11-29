Tea Personality Test: What Does Your Favourite Tea Say About You?

Tea Personality Test: Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world and traces its origins to ancient China. The British introduced tea to India, and it has now become the favourite beverage of over a billion people.

Tea contains a high dose of caffeine, which is a highly addictive and mood-altering chemical. But caffeine affects people differently, and thus everyone develops a preference or taste for particular types of tea. You may be a die-hard tea lover who enjoys the drink in any form, but there is definitely one type of tea that you like the most. That's your favourite tea. It can be green tea, black tea, or the classic Indian tea, chai.

Studies have revealed that your personality and taste are directly interlinked. The same applies to your favourite beverages, like tea and coffee. Your favourite tea both influences and is influenced by your dominant personality traits and nature. Dive in to find out what your favourite type of tea reveals about your personality.

1. Black Tea

Black tea is the leading variety of tea in terms of both production and consumption in the world. It’s available on every counter and every kitchen shelf from Asia to Europe. Black tea has the highest amount of caffeine and serves to satisfy high-energy individuals. Strong, refreshing, and with a touch of royalty, black tea symbolises a dominant and powerful personality. You are straightforward and never beat around the bush if you want something. You aren’t afraid of judgement and freely voice your opinions. You also have incredible energy, which you use to achieve your goals. You are great at maintaining relationships but are not a people person, as you rarely have time for others.

2. Indian Tea or Chai

Indian tea, or Chai as it’s now called worldwide, is a type of drink made from black tea, sugar, milk, and several other herbs and spices. Chai is a tea that prioritises flavour and taste above all else. So, if you prefer chai to other types of tea, it shows that you have an enthusiastic and cheerful personality. You crave fun experiences in life and have great ambitions. You are the type of person who always aims for the stars and never settles for less. You are a social butterfly and radiate vibrance onto others as well. You blend well with people and have a large and loyal friend circle. You are also positive and optimistic, and you always see the bright side rather than dwell in melancholy.

3. Green Tea

Green tea is made from the same tea plant as black tea, except it is produced from leaves that aren’t oxidized. Green tea is one of the least processed types of tea in the world, so it’s the go-to tea for health lovers. If your favourite tea is also green tea, it indicates that you value your well-being and take good care of yourself. You like to party and have fun, but only to a limit. And only after you’re done with your work. Green tea lovers aren’t much for slacking and laziness. You stay calm and composed even during stressful moments and are able to make decisions under pressure. You are also creative and optimistic.

4. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is a herbal tea that’s even more healthy than green tea. However, unlike green tea, chamomile tea is delicious as well. Full of anti-depressants, chamomile tea is known for its relaxing properties. If you like chamomile tea, you live a stressful life. You barely have time for yourself and are always on the go. You like to organise and make plans. But you easily fall into anxiety if things don’t go your way. You are the type of person who makes backup plans for backup plans. However, when you’re calm, you become the most lively and pleasant person to be around. You have a sweet and sensitive nature and are deeply empathetic. You are also highly imaginative and intelligent.

