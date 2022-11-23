What Does Your Favourite Ice Cream Say About Your Personality?

Ice Cream Personality Test: Ice cream is a universally relished dessert that comes in a variety of delicious flavours. Some people like classic vanilla, while others prefer chocolate. There are those who like all types of ice cream equally, but most people have a favourite ice cream. But have you ever wondered why you like one ice cream over another? It’s because of your personality. Read on to find out how your personality influences your ice cream preferences and what your favourite ice cream says about you.

1. Vanilla

Vanilla is the most popular flavour of ice cream in the world. It’s a classic flavour that can be enjoyed alone or paired with other delicacies like waffles and doughnuts. If your favourite ice cream is also vanilla, you are a free-spirited bird. You are impulsive, a risk-taker, and an adventurer. You are independent and value your freedom. You don’t like to be constrained, whether it’s in your work life or relationships. You make decisions based on feelings rather than logic, but you possess a great deal of creativity as well.

2. Chocolate

Chocolate is the second-most popular flavour of ice cream after vanilla. The fact is surprising considering chocolate in itself is a mouth-watering dessert that’s used in coffees, candies and several other desserts as well. Chocolate lovers tend to be charismatic and seductive. If your favourite ice cream is chocolate, chances are that you are great at getting into relationships but not so much at maintaining them. You are flirtatious, full of life, and provocative. You are also naive and animated.

3. Strawberry

Strawberry is another classic ice cream flavour. Strawberry is the preferred choice of introverts. In a study, it was found that strawberry lovers are more tolerant, devoted, and reserved. If you often and unknowingly pick strawberry ice cream over others, you have an introverted personality. But you are also quite logical and thoughtful. Your shy and quiet nature can be a turn-off for others, but you are a real delight to be around once you get comfortable with people.

4. Coffee

One of the most popular beverages in the world, coffee, is also a favourite ice cream flavour. It’s just a joy to consume coffee, whether as a drink or frozen. Coffee ice cream as your favourite shows that you live in the moment and have a cheerful personality. Your traits are similar to those of chocolate lovers, but you are a bit more traditional. You often over-commit and then abandon tasks before they are finished. You lack responsibility and act like you have nothing to lose. Due to your over-the-top persona, you also get easily bored and require constant stimulation.

5. Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip is another common variety of chocolate ice cream that combines crunchy chocolate chips with the cool and flavorful mint. Mint chocolate chip lovers are full of ambition and confidence. You are the type of person who never shies away from a fight and may even go looking for one. You are argumentative and difficult to please. You have high standards and also like to criticise what you deem subpar. You like to plan ahead and tend to stay ready for all possible outcomes, so nothing surprises you. Even though you are stubborn and like to get your way, you are also loyal and reliable.

6. Pistachio

Pistachio may not be the most famous, but it’s definitely one of the most delicious ice creams out there. Pistachio lovers show introverted and extroverted traits. If your favourite ice cream is pistachio, you are brimming with creativity and sophistication. You have an unconventional personality and take pride in it. You like to have fun, but in your own eccentric way, and you also like to stay organised. You can get quite rigid at times, but due to your rational attitude, it’s not difficult for you to see others' viewpoints.

Did we accurately identify your personality based on your favourite ice cream? Tell in the comments!

