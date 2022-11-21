Handbag Personality Test: What Does Your Favourite Handbag Say About You?

Handbag Personality Test: A handbag is an essential fashion accessory. Handbags, like suits and shoes, come in a variety of shapes and sizes and can instantly glam up your look. Whether it’s a casual day out with friends, a date, or even work, a handbag can accompany any occasion.

However, the type of handbag you favour can also reveal a lot about your dominant personality traits. Not everyone prefers to carry a trendy clutch bag to a party; some go with the satchel. Similarly, some people prefer a small backpack over a tote bag for daily use. Your handbag is symbolic of your personality. On that note, we bring you this handbag personality test. Dive in to find out what your handbag says about you.

1. Tote Handbag

Tote bags are one of the most common types of handbags. They are simplistic, easy to carry, and can be paired up with almost any outfit. Tote bags signify a powerful and dominant personality. You have a strong outlook on life and aren’t easily swayed by others. You value your opinion and will voice it out loud without fear of judgement from others. You are also ambitious and goal-oriented. You have a strong sense of initiative and strive to achieve your dreams. You are also practical by nature and prefer tote bags because they allow you to handily carry your belongings.

2. Satchel Handbag

A satchel bag is similar to a tote bag but comes with compartments and fastenings. It’s a bit more heavy-duty and is mainly used to carry around books and files. If you prefer a satchel handbag, it shows that you are organised and disciplined. You like to tidy up and keep your office, home, and life organised. You can come across as conservative, but you just hold traditional views. You don’t force your ideas on others but like to influence people. You are ambitious and work hard to achieve your goals.

3. Backpack

Backpacks are also practical like tote bags but are a bit more spacious, indicating a more free-spirited personality. You value comfort and love the backpack because of its convenience. However, unlike the tote bag buffs, you are risk-taking and adventurous. You are also independent and reliable. You like to live without rules and are always on the go. The backpack stays with you all the time and almost serves as an extended part of your body.

4. Clutch Handbag

As the name suggests, a clutch bag is "clutched" with the hands. It lacks handles or straps and is usually small in size. The clutch handbag is symbolic of style and high maintenance. You are a party animal and love to socialize, dress up, and have fun. Your outgoing nature is only second to your cheerful persona, which can brighten up anyone’s day. You like to clutch something—in this case, a handbag—close to your body because you don’t let go of things easily. However, the way you hold your clutch bag also matters. Those who hold it with both hands in the front are reserved and shy, while those who hold their clutch bags with one hand are more assertive and confident.

5. Briefcase

Briefcases are bags meant for the professional setting. It shows that you mean business and don’t like to mess around. However, more stylish briefcases can also come in handy during work lunches or informal events. You are modern, independent, goal-oriented, and well-educated. You are confident and have high self-esteem. You don’t mince words and have a dominating personality. But you value relationships as well. You are the moderator in your friend group. You are sensible when it comes to matters of life and provide expert advice without asking for anything in return.

6. Crossbody Handbag

Crossbody handbags are similar to satchel or shoulder bags except they have straps that run across the shoulders. Crossbody bags as your favourite shows that you are easygoing and relaxed. You rarely worry and always radiate positive vibes. Your cool and calm demeanour, even under duress, comes across as a shock to most people. You go by the adage "less is more" and don’t weigh yourself down with unnecessary stuff, both material and emotional. You also like to plan ahead and follow deadlines. You also aren’t a prude and like to look stylish. The crossbody bag is usually the best for those who go out every day but prefer to travel light.

Bottom Line

Your favourite objects and colours directly influence your personality and can help identify your most dominant character traits. Handbags are one such type of item that help determine your personality. We’ve covered the six most common types of handbags and the behavioural traits associated with them. Hopefully, we accurately ascertained your personality.

