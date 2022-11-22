In an interview with 100 eligible candidates, only two manage to get the job, even though every last one of those 100 candidates is equally qualified. Sometimes even the less qualified candidates get hired. Have you ever wondered why this happens? The answer is due to personality.

People with an appealing or commanding personality tend to be more successful than those with meek or dull personalities. Most people’s behaviour is inherent and is determined even before birth. But it’s never too late to reshape your personality, especially if it’s negatively interfering with your life. It’s not your fault that you prefer to stay quiet, but if you don’t speak up in interviews either, that’s completely on you. On that note, we bring you the list of 7 best books on personality development to achieve your dreams.

7 Essential Books On Personality Development To Transform Your Life

1. How to Win Friends and Influence People

Author: Dale Carnegie

Publish Year: 1936

How to Win Friends and Influence People is one of the oldest and best-selling books on personality development. As evident from the title, How to Win Friends and Influence People lays out tips and tricks to make great first impressions on people. It teaches how one can come across as helpful and friendly and win other people over.

How to Win Friends and Influence People recommend complimenting people honestly, smiling naturally, and genuinely taking an interest in their lives by asking questions. How to Win Friends and Influence People is a must-read for anyone looking to improve their soft skills or public speaking skills.

2. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

Author: Stephen R. Covey

Publish Year: 1989

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is a life-changing self-help book that has helped millions of people all over the world. The book serves as a guide to self-improvement that anyone, from a college student to a working professional, can learn from. Stephen Covey suggests the 7 habits that everyone must follow to achieve success at work, in relationships, and in every other aspect of life.

3. The Magic of Thinking Big

Author: David J. Schwartz

Publish Year: 1959

The Magic of Thinking Big is another classic self-help book that helps develop your overall personality. The book teaches you to believe in yourself. That’s one thing that separates the successful from the unsuccessful. The Magic of Thinking Big pushes the idea that you don’t need to be gifted from birth to achieve success. You can accomplish anything as long as you think big, believe in yourself and don’t make excuses.

4. Think and Grow Rich

Author: Napoleon Hill

Publish Year: 1937

Think and Grow Rich is arguably the greatest personality development book in history. It’s often called "the granddaddy of all motivational literature" and emphasises positive thinking and setting goals. Think and Grow Rich’s biggest lesson is that your thoughts become reality. Whether you stay meek and content or you dream of improving yourself, your thoughts dictate your future. So choose wisely what you think.

5. Failing Forward: Turning Mistakes into Stepping Stones for Success

Author: John C. Maxwell

Publish Year: 2000

Failing Forward is a recent classic that teaches readers how to benefit from failures. Looking back at your life is meaningless unless you’ve learned a valuable lesson from past happenings. Failing Forward is an essential book for those feeling stuck in life. If you have become too comfortable or too afraid, be sure to read Failing Forward. The book recommends setting goals, leaving your comfort zone, and not being afraid to fail. Failing Forward also reveals how to learn from failures and eventually utilise them to achieve success.

6. Psycho-Cybernetics

Author: Maxwell Maltz

Publish Year: 1960

Psycho-Cybernetics is a motivational and self-help book that’s used by elite authors, athletes, actors, and even intellectuals for personality development. It’s one of the most groundbreaking books on the subject and a must-read for anyone looking to further explore their personalities. The author, Maxwell Maltz, realised that even after plastic surgery, some patients weren’t satisfied with their looks. This prompted Maltz to hypothesise the importance of self-image and mental visualization. Psycho-Cybernetics is regarded as one of the best books for personal development today.

7. Awaken the Giant Within: How to Take Immediate Control of Your Mental, Emotional, Physical and Financial Destiny!

Author: Tony Robbins

Publish Year: 1991

Awaken the Giant Within is a self-help book written by life coach and famous American motivational speaker Tony Robbins. Awaken the Giant Within teaches readers how to take control of their lives one step at a time. Firstly, you must take control of your mind, then proceed to the body, followed by work and relationships. You might already be aware of the tips that Awaken the Giant Within recommends since it was written in 1991, but the book is an insightful read regardless.

Conclusion:

Your personality factors into your career, relationships, and friendships. So, it becomes absolutely essential to develop excellent behaviour, outlook, and communication skills, all of which cultivate an attractive personality that leads to success in life. That’s why it's critical to have a strong personality these days. Hopefully, our list of 7 essential books on personality development will help you accomplish that goal.

