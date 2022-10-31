The interview is an essential aspect of most jobs, or at least the high-profile ones. It puts the applicant face-to-face with the employer for a discussion. Although it’s a fairly simple process where the job seeker is asked questions about his or her background, dreams, expectations, salary, and such, giving an interview can get quite terrifying for some people.

Talking to a stranger with stakes involved, especially life-changing stakes, is bound to give anyone the jitters. But it’s possible to overcome the anxiety and absolutely ace the job interview. The task is difficult and requires expert advice and plenty of practice. On that note, we bring you the list of 5 essential books to ace a job interview.

5 Must-Read Books To Ace Any Job Interview

1. 60 Seconds and You’re Hired

Author: Robin Ryan

Publication Year: 1994

60 Seconds and You’re Hired is a popular interview guide that was first published in 1994 but has been constantly revised. The book features hundreds of the most-asked interview questions with appropriate answers. 60 Seconds and You’re Hired also suggests questions that you should ask the interviewer and some handy negotiation tips so you never feel cheated out of a decent salary.

2. Basic Interviewing Skills

Author: Raymond Gorden

Publication Year: 1992

Basic Interviewing Skills is another popular book on the subject of interview advice. But what makes it unique is that Basic Interviewing Skills is written from the perspective of the interviewers. How interviewers view the candidates, pick resumes, what questions they ask, and most importantly, what answers they wish to hear, are some of the topics covered in Basic Interviewing Skills.

3. How to Win Friends and Influence People

Author: Dale Carnegie

Publication Year: 1936

How to Win Friends and Influence People is a classic book and one of the highest-selling self-help books of all time. It isn’t an interview book per se, but the concepts it teaches are beneficial in all walks of life, including interviews.

How to Win Friends and Influence People, as the title suggests, shows how you can make friends and get people to like you. Dale Carnegie recommends techniques like complimenting people, smiling, being sincere, etc. to win over people.

4. The Art of the Interview: The Perfect Answers to Every Interview Question

Author: James Storey

Publication Year: 2016

The Art of the Interview: The Perfect Answers to Every Interview Question is one of the top-selling books on interview advice in the modern era. It also provides expert tips on crafting a job-winning resume, dressing sense, and strategies to stay motivated. The Art of the Interview is a must-read book for anyone seeking in-depth and insider knowledge of giving successful interviews.

5. Interview Like A Boss: The Most Talked About Book In Corporate America

Author: Hans Van Nas

Publication Year: 2014

Interview Like A Boss: The Most Talked About Book In Corporate America is more suited to American readers, but its lessons can be effective for international audiences as well. The book is thoroughly researched and offers tips and tricks on every facet of the interview. Interview Like A Boss even teaches you how to handle questions about prior arrests and felonies. All in all, Interview Like A Boss should be at the top of the list for those looking for a well-researched and to-the-point book on interview advice.

Conclusion:

Job interviews are a daunting task. Some people are naturally good at it, while others achieve success through tons of practice. Anyone can get proficient at cracking interviews with ease. All it requires is effort and dedication. Hopefully, the books we’ve listed will provide you with all the necessary skills and motivation you need to get better at job interviews. In the meantime, check out similar insightful articles below.

