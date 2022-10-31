A well-paying and comfortable job is the demand of every working-age person today. A job is necessary to not only earn money but also to become a respectable member of civilised society. However, not everyone is able to land the job of their dreams. Some remain trapped in demanding and tedious jobs for their entire lives, while others get content with working at the age of 40 and retiring.

What’s the difference between these two types of people? Career guidance, that’s what. One deeply introspects his or her abilities and personality, while the other does what everyone else is doing and gets a job he doesn’t desire but pays well. But it’s not too late to reflect on your choices and seek career guidance.

Whether you’re a youngster trying to figure out what you want to do in life or a grown-up with years of experience trying to chart a new course for your life, career guidance is beneficial for both. However, the question arises of how and from where to get career guidance. YouTube will probably be the first thing that pops up in your mind. It’s a great option, but for in-depth advice, the best resort is to consult books on career guidance.

List of 7 Amazing Books on Career Guidance to Bag the Job of Your Dreams

1. Do What You Are: Discover the Perfect Career for You Through the Secrets of Personality Type

Author: Paul D. Tieger and Barbara Barron-Tieger

Publication Year: 1992

Do What You Are: Discover the Perfect Career for You Through the Secrets of Personality Type, like the title suggests, takes personality into account while suggesting the best possible career for the reader.

Everyone has a unique personality, but most people can be categorised as introverts or extroverts. Although the severity of the traits varies greatly. Personality tests are an excellent tool to determine one’s strengths and weaknesses. Do What You Are uses the MBTI personality test to determine which career would fit you best.

Do What You Are is readily available on e-commerce sites in physical and digital forms. Do What You Are has been regularly updated throughout the years to include modern jobs. So be sure to buy the latest version only.

2. What Color is Your Parachute?

Author: Richard Nelson Bolles

Publication Year: 1970

What Color is Your Parachute? is one of the top-selling self-help books on career guidance and has been since it was first published in 1970. What Color is Your Parachute? was written by Richard Nelson Bolles. The book is targeted at people of all ages and designations, but Bolles has written other spinoffs meant for specific audiences.

What Color is Your Parachute recommends "networking," to move ahead in your career. Networking is essentially making valuable connections with people, especially those in higher positions than you. It also provides an expert guide on job hunting, communication skills, and interviews.

3. Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know

Author: Adam Grant

Publication Year: 2021

Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know is a recent book that’s taken the world by storm. Written by Adam Grant, a prominent American psychologist, Think Again is about learning to unlearn.

Some people are set in their ways and find it difficult to adapt to change. You should definitely check out Think Again. The book teaches how to rethink and unlearn. To learn, it’s necessary to first unlearn the redundant stuff you know. Think Again helps with accomplishing just that.

4. What Got You Here Won’t Get You There

Author: Marshall Goldsmith

Publication Year: 2006

Marshall Goldsmith, an executive coach for corporates in the USA, bills $250,000 for his one-on-one advice. However, his best-selling book, What Got You Here Won't Get You There: How Successful People Become Even More Successful, is available to buy at affordable prices and is a sure-shot guide to career success.

What Got You Here Won't Get You There focuses on improving your behaviour and attitude to climb the ladder in your chosen career. The book is best suited for those who want to achieve success in their chosen careers rather than those who haven’t decided what to become yet. However, it’s an insightful read for everyone.

5. Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life

Author: Bill Burnett, Dave Evans

Publication Year: 2016

Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life is about "designing" your life, meaning organising it. The book recommends journaling and mind-mapping to realise your true potential. Designing Your Life is aimed at people of all ages and uses tried-and-tested tricks to help you decide on your career.

6. Pivot: The Only Move That Matters is Your Next One

Author: Jenny Blake

Publication Year: 2016

Pivot: The Only Move That Matters is Your Next One, is also a recent best-seller that offers valuable career advice. Pivot is for anyone searching for an answer to the question, " What’s next?" If you feel stuck in your life, are planning a career change, or thinking about going solo, Pivot is for you.

7. Emotional Intelligence

Author: Daniel Goleman

Publication Year: 1995

Emotional Intelligence is one of the best self-help and self-improvement books of all time. It’s even taught in schools and colleges. Emotional Intelligence teaches that the only intelligence that actually matters is emotional intelligence. A high IQ is no guarantee of success or happiness, but people with a high EQ rarely fail in life.

And unlike IQ, emotional intelligence can be learnt. Goleman teaches how to develop emotional intelligence and employ it in your relationships, friendships, and career. Emotional Intelligence is a must-read book for every person with the ability to read.

Conclusion:

Finding the right career can be challenging, especially today when competition and joblessness are both on the rise. Some people settle for less, while others continue to scout for better options without any avail. Career guidance can help you discover yourself and land your dream job. Hopefully, you liked our selection of the 7 best books on career guidance.