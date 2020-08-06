XAT 2021: Best Books to Score 100 Percentile in the Exam

Wondering about best books for XAT 2021 preparation? If yes, then this is article will be very helpful for you. As we all know that the XAT is one of the toughest MBA entrance exams that aspirants take every year to make it to the XLRI.

XAT is generally conducted in the first week of January. And it is said that books are man's best friend in times of need and otherwise too, XAT exam preparation books stand true when it comes to cracking the MBA entrance exams.

If you are XAT exam aspirant and are aiming to score 100 percentile in the exam this year, a sincere attempt with complete focus and dedication should be your priority.

Nailing the XAT exam won’t be as difficult as it might appear. All you need is the right set of books that will help you gain a good understanding of the questions expected in the XAT exam.

The right kind of books will develop an in-depth understanding of concepts. As a result, you will be able to score high percentile in the XAT exam. These books will also help you brush up the concepts that are important for making it to the XLRI. So, here is the list of best books to score 100 percentile in the XAT 2021 exam. After the list, we have also explained why these books are important and how these books are going to help you.

Let's learn how these books are going to help you for the preparation of the exam.

1. XAT Verbal Ability & Reasoning

XAT Exam comprises of 3 sections and verbal ability is one of the most important sections which can help you fetch high percentile if you put in a little effort.

Word Power Made Easy (Norman Lewis): This book is a master bible to ace the verbal ability section for all management entrance exams including XAT. It is an excellent book on improving your vocabulary. You will surely fall in love with English language once you take up this book. Infact you will find that your speed of comprehending passages and English newspaper is also increasing gradually. Do not miss out on this book if you are planning to score well in the XAT exam. Check offers on this book from this link.

How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: This book has been authored by Ajay Singh and is a perfect collection for students preparing for XAT Exam. The book comprises of ample reading comprehension passages. It covers range of topics that are asked in XAT exams and will help you prepare for the exam systematically.

Wiley ExamXpert Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: AK Kalia's Book on English and Verbal Reasoning for MBA entrance exams comprises of comprehensive range of topics to help aspirants prepare for exams such as CAT, and XAT among other important exams. The Wiley ExamXpert Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension book contains 12 exhaustive practice exercises and 11 CAT VARC Tests (Based on the latest pattern of CAT). These exercises are aimed to strengthen your preparation strategy to perform exceedingly well in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section. Hurry and grab the book as it also offers 16 - week vocabulary building programme. It is a unique concept wherein the readers will come across multi-pronged approach for learning words in related groups for the multiplier effect. This technique is designed by the author to enable ease of retention among the ones facing issues in remembering difficult vocabulary words.

Also Read: XAT Exam Pattern: No Essay Writing this year

2. XAT Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations: This book by R.S. Aggarwal covers all the range of topics that are asked in the quantitative aptitude section. The book has been divided into two sections, namely Arithmetic ability and data interpretation. While the former portion focuses on numbers, cube roots, decimal fractions, permutations and combinations, H.C.F & L.C.M, surds & indices and probability among the rest, the latter section provides detailed information on data tabulation, including pie charts and graphs.

Arun Sharma’s Quantitative Aptitude for CAT: although the books mentiones CAT Exam in title, but it is one of the bestsellers to prepare for XAT Exam as well. It is a ‘must read’ to prepare for quantitative aptitude. The book offers challenging components in a scientific yet student-friendly manner to guide the students understand the concepts easily.

Ideal number of questions to attempt in XAT

3. XAT Decision Making Books

The Pearson Guide to Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning: Decision making is one of the most scoring sections of the XAT Exam. This book from Pearson can certainly make you prepare for Decision Making section in an exceptionally well manner. The book covers topics from both both verbal ability and logical reasoning sections in a balanced way. It also comprises of hints and problem-solving techniques that will enable the students fine-tune their interpretative skills. There are ample practice tests to acquaint aspirants with the actual question pattern of this examination.

Target XAT Exam (Past Papers + Mock Tests): The book is readily available on Amazon.in and XAT Exam aspirants can buy its updated 8th edition to get access to all the previous year papers from 2005 to 2016. Alongside this book also provides the topics of the essays asked in each of these XAT examinations. To add more to your happiness the book also contains 5 Mock tests that are designed as per the latest pattern of XAT. Each Mock Test has 2 parts as per the new format.

4. XAT General Knowledge Study Material

In order to prepare for the general studies section of XAT exam, you need not buy specific books. You must regularly read newspapers and magazines such as Pratiyogita Darpan and Competition Success Review etc. to stay updated with the recent updates. A list of business magazines and leading newspapers that can help you prepare for XAT GK is provided below:

Recommended Business Magazines for XAT Aspirants

Business Line by The Hindu Group

Business Today by India Today Group

BusinessWorld

Management Compass Career Launcher

Business & Management Chronicle by Chronicle Publications

Competition Success Review

Recommended Newspapers for XAT Aspirants

The Hindu

Economics Times

You can also take weekly quizzes that are floated for our users at the General Awareness section.

With these books in your preparation menu, scoring high in the XAT exam won't seem to be a dream, but a reality. If you know about more interesting and informative books to prepare for the XAT Exam, please share with us in the comment section provided below. Share the article with your friends preparing for the upcoming XAT exam. You can also subscribe with us to get our weekly newsletter!

Also Read...

Best Books to prepare for CAT

Best Books to prepare for MAT