XAT 2022 Exam Pattern: All about Marking Scheme, Sections, Mock Test

The exam pattern of XAT 2022 exam has been revised and major changes have been introduced in the structure of the exam. XAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 1st Sunday of January 2022 and the exam will be on the similar lines as it was the previous year for the candidates as per the XAT exam convener.

This article is focused on elaborating the changes introduced by the exam conducting body i.e. XLRI Jamshedpur. Candidates are advised to carefully examine and take note of the changes introduced in the XAT exam pattern to prepare strategically for this year’s attempt. In 2019, the XAT Exam convener has confirmed that Essay writing is has been scrapped from the XAT exam. So, get ready to face this online XAT exam like never before!

XAT 2022 Exam Pattern

It should be noted that XLRI team has confirmed about the major changes in the XAT exam pattern this year. There will be change in the format of the exam. XAT 2022 exam is divided into four areas i.e. Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge. This also means that Essay writing has been removed from the MBA entrance exam. All the questions will be asked in multiple choice questions (MCQ) based format and each MCQ will be followed by 5 answer options.

Take a look at the exam pattern:

Section XAT Exam Subjects No. of questions (MCQs) Marking Scheme Time allotted A Verbal and Logical Ability 26 +1 for correct answer -(0.25) for wrong answer 180 Minutes i.e. 3 hours (9:30 am - 12:30pm) B Decision Making 21 C Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation 27 D General Knowledge 25 No Negative Marking Total Questions: 99

Apart from the changes in the type and number of questions that are to be asked from the exam takers, there are other changes as well. The exam is tailored to test the aptitude of the candidates’ basis other MBA entrance exams. Candidates will be allotted time span of 180 minutes i.e. 3 hours to appear in the XAT exam. For each correct answer +1 Mark will be awarded to the aspirants. Negative Marking of 0.25 (¼) mark exists in the XAT 2022 exam. The GK section of XAT exam is free from Negative Marking. Thus, aspirants can attempt all the questions from the GK section without having to worry about the Negative Marking.

XAT 2022: Exam Structure

The XAT 2022 exam paper is divided into four sections with multiple choice questions. The sections are Decision Making, Verbal & Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation and General Knowledge. There will be no subjective essay writing test in XAT Exam. Please note that the marks of general knowledge will not be included in finalizing the percentile and cut off at the initial (1st) stage of selection. The duration of the test will be of 3 hours, starting from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, in a single session.

XAT 2022: Marking Scheme

In XAT 2022 paper, one mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and one fourth of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. It is important to note that there will be a deduction of 0.25 mark per question if a test taker leaves more than 12 questions unanswered in XAT 2019 question paper. The difficulty level of XAT Exam will be moderate as it is expected that the question paper will be designed with certain precautions this year.

Key Changes in XAT Exam Pattern: Few points to remember

XAT 2022 Paper is divided in 4 parts instead of 5 sections.

Time allotted for attempting XAT Exam is 180 minutes instead of 210 minutes.

The marks obtained in GK in XAT 2022 will only be considered at the time of final selection of candidates and not for the initial shortlisting for GD/interview

Essay writing will not be asked in the XAT MBA entrance exam and all the questions will be in MCQ format.

XAT Mock Test

XLRI will also release XAT mock test which is expected to carry time limit of 2 hours whereas the actual exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. Aspirants are advised to attempt the mock test to get a fair idea about the difficulty level of the questions expected in XAT 2022. XAT mock test will also provide a sneak peek into the XAT exam structure which will be fairly new for the aspirants.

We hope that your hard work will yield excellent results in the XAT 2022 exam, which will open the door to some of the finest B-schools in India like XLRI, IMT and SPJIMR. In case, you have any doubts or want to share your feedback, don’t hesitate to write down your comments. Also, make sure to share this article around your circle to let your friends know about the key changes in XAT 2022 Exam.