XAT 2021 - Selection Process for Admission to XLRI

It is very important for a candidate to know the selection process for admission to the top B-schools of India. XAT 2021 exam is conducted for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and other participating institutes (150 Institutes) that offer MBA Program. It has separate selection procedure which starts after the applicant is through with the XAT entrance exam. Read the details of XAT 2021 selection process which you must prepare for along with the entrance exam preparation.

XLRI Selection Criteria

Generally the XLRI selection process commences once the final result is announced. After XAT 2021 result declaration, candidates can apply to various other MBA institutes as well such as TAPMI, SPJIMR, and IMT among others. Take a look at the XAT selection process as under:-

XAT Entrance Exam - As a first and foremost step of selection, candidates are supposed to appear for the XAT written test which will have multiple components and you need to maximize your performance in each of these components.

Shortlist of Individual Colleges - After the announcement of the Shortlist by each MBA institute, aspirants can check if they have cleared the cut-off. If they clear the cut-off they will be called for further rounds of selection

PI and GD - Candidates clearing the cut-off will be called for Personal Interview (PI) and Group Discussion (GD).

Academic Performance - Candidates are judged on XAT performance, academic ability and the relevant work experience, extra curricular activities etc.

The list of short listed candidates for the interview and who subsequently succeed in the selection interviews for admission to XLRI will be posted at www.xatonline.net.in and www.xlri.ac.in

