XAT 2021 Participating Colleges - List of Top MBA Colleges accepting XAT Score

XAT 2021 score is accepted my more than 150 MBA institutes in India for admission to MBA programmes. The list of MBA institutes accepting XAT score includes many top MBA institutes in India such as XLRI / Xavier Labour Relations Institute, SPIJMR, LIBA, TAPMI and Great Lakes Institute of Management. These B-schools accept XAT score to shortlist candidates for further screening rounds. The MBA institutes prepare or issue their own cut-offs specifying the XAT score at which the candidates becomes eligible to fall within the cut-off range for participating in the further admission rounds i.e. Personal Interview, WAT and Group Discussion.

To make sure that you get MBA admission to the MBA institute of your choice, can target one of the top B-school they aspire to get admission into and prepare for the MBA entrance exam accordingly. Read on to find out the detailed list of MBA colleges accepting XAT 2021 scores. Candidates can go through this list to pick the best MBA institute as per the specialization that you wish to pursue to fulfill your career aspirations:

XAMI Member Institutes accepting XAT 2021 Score

Xavier Association of Management Institutes / XAMI is a collective that organizes in the XAT MBA entrance exam to shortlist candidates for admission to PGP programmes offered at top B-schools in India. Below given is the list of XAMI Member Institutes which accept XAT 2021 score for MBA admission.

XAMI Member Institutes MBA College Website City Contact Email ID XLRI Xavier School of Management www.xlri.ac.in Jamshedpur admis@xlri.ac.in Xavier Institute of Social Service www.xiss.ac.in Ranchi xiss@xiss.ac.in Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University www.xub.edu.in Bhubaneswar admission@xub.edu.in Xavier Institute of Management, Jabalpur www.xidas.in M.P slrsj45@gmail.com Xavier Institute of Management & Research www.ximr.ac.in Mumbai admin@ximr.ac.in Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship www.xime.org Bangalore admissions@xime.org Xavier Business School (XBS), St.Xavier'sUniversity ,Kolkata www.sxuk.edu.in Kolkata admissions.mba@sxuk.edu.in St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology www.staloysics.ac.in Mangalore denzil@staloysius.ac.in, mascao@staloysius.ac.in St. Joseph's Institute of Management www.sjim.edu.in Bangalore info@sjim.edu.in St. Francis Institute of Management and Research (SFIMR) www.sfimar.org Mumbai info@sfimar.org Loyola Institute of Business Administration www.liba.edu Chennai admissions@liba.edu

Top MBA colleges accepting XAT 2021 score

In addition to the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), many other top MBA colleges in India and other popular B-schools use the XAT score to shortlist candidates for MBA admissions. These B-schools issue XAT 2021 cut-offs on the basis of XAT score obtained by the candidate to shortlist the best candidates for admission. The following MBA colleges accept XAT scorecard for MBA admission.

Top MBA colleges accepting XAT 2021 score MBA College Website City Contact Email ID GIBS Business School www.gibsbschool.com Bangalore info@gibsbscool.com WOXSEN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS www.woxsen.edu.in Hyderabad admissions@woxsen.edu.in Fortune Institute of International Business www.fiib.edu.in New Delhi fiib@fiib.edu.in Birla Institute of Management Technology www.bimtechbbsr.ac.in Odisha director.bbsr@bimtech.ac.in Invertis Institute of Management Studies www.invertis.org Bareilly info@invertis.org Hyderabad Business School,Gitam University ghbs.in Telangana hbs@gitam.in/alb@gitam.in International Academy of Management & Entrepreneurship (IAME) www.iame.org.in Bangalore admissions@iame.org.in School of Petroleum Management, Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University spm.pdpu.ac.in Gujarat admissions@spm.pdpu.ac.in Indian Institute of cost and management studies & research (INDSEARCH) www.indsearch.org Pune search@indsearch.org Vellore Institute of Technology www.vit.ac.in Vellore pgadmission@vit.ac.in United World School of Business www.unitedworld.in Kolkata admissions@unitedworld.in Suryadatta Group of Institutes www.suryadatta.org Pune support@suryadatta.org National Institute of Securities Markets www.nism.ac.in Navi Mumbai admissions@nism.ac.in CMS B-School Jain University www.jainuniversity.ac.in Bangalore enquiry.pg@jainuniversity.ac.in MISB Bocconi www.misbbocconi.com Mumbai info@misbbocconi.com Institute for Future Education, Entrepreneurship& Leadership www.ifeel.edu.in Lonavala director@ifeel.edu.in,doctorcheema@rediffmail.com ICBM - School of Business Excellence www.icbm.ac.in Hyderabad icbmhyd@gmail.com IILM College of Management Studies www.iilmcms.ac.in Greater Noida admissions@iilmcms.ac.in Vanguard Business School www.vanguardbschool.com Bangalore manali@vanguardbschool.com Adarsh Institute of Management & Information Technology (AIMIT) www.adarshaimit.com Bangalore admissions@adarshaimit.com Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Lucknow lucknow@jaipuria.ac.in IFIM Business School www.ifimbschool.com Bangalore director@ifimbschool.com O.P. Jindal Global University www.jgbs.edu.in Haryana admissions.jgbs@edu.in,rsarkar@jgu.edu.in MATS Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship www.mats.ac.in Bangalore matsacademy@vsnl.net Centurion University of Technology and Management www.cutm.ac.in Dist.Khurda join@cutm.ac.in Development Management Institute www.dmi.ac.in Bihar admissions@dmi.ac.in S P Jain Institute of Management & Research www.spjimr.org Mumbai binduk@spjimr.org Taxila Business School www.taxila.in Jaipur info@taxila.in Jagran Institute of Communication and Management www.jicm.edu.in Bhopal admininfo@jicm.edu.in Flame School of Business www.flame.edu.in Dist Pune admission@flame.edu.in / pallavi.lohokare@flame.edu.in Driems Business School www.dbs.ac.in Cuttack driemsbschool@gmail.com School of Management Sciences www.smsvaranasi.com Varanasi admissionsms@rediffmail.com Siva Sivani Institute of Management www.ssim.ac.in Secunderabad info@ssim.ac.in BLS Institute of Management www.blsim.org Mohan Nagar bls_im@vsnl.net Asia Pacific Institute of Management www.asiapacific.edu New Delhi admissions@asiapacific.edu Great Lakes Institute of Management www.greatlakes.edu.in Chennai admissions@greatlakes.edu.in Birla Institute of Management Technology www.bimtech.ac.in Greater Noida manoj.pandey@bimtech.ac.in HDF School of Management www.hdf.ac.in Cuttack mukti@hdf.ac.in Management Education & Research Institute www.meri.edu.in New Delhi meribs@meri.edu.in Institute of Rural Management Anand www.irma.ac.in Gujarat preeti@irma.ac.in , janak@irma.ac.in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Institute of Management and Higher Studies www.dduinstitute.org Kanpur dduinstitutemhs@yahoo.co.in International Institute of Business studies -IIBS www.iibsonline.com Bangalore chairman@iibsonline.com New Delhi Institute of Management www.@ndimdelhi.org New Delhi info@gmail.com , gauri.modwel@ndimdelhi.org RICS School of Built Environment,Amity University www.ricssbe@rics.org Noida ricssbe@rics.org WLC College India www.wlccollege.org Noida mail@wiganindia.org Shanti Business School www.shantibschool.edu.in Ahmedabad info@shantibschool.edu.in Acharya Bangalore B-School www.acharyabbs.ac.in Bangalore admissions@acharyabbs.ac.in Ravenshaw Management Centre www.ravenshawuniversity.ac.in Cuttack placementcell@ravenshawmanagementcentre.com IILM Institute for Business and Management www.iilminstitute.ac.in Haryana admissions@iilminstitute.ac.in Indian Institute of Forest Management www.iifm.ac.in M.P pgdfmadmission@iifm.ac.in Mangalvedhekar Institute of Management (MIM) www.mangalvedhekar.org Solapur solapur00@gmail.com Bhavan's Centre for Communication and Management www.bvbbhubaneswar.org Bhubaneswar bvb.mba.bbsr@gmail.com MIT World Peace University www.mitsob.net / www.mitwpu.com Pune uttam.padwal@gmail.com Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research www.welingkar.org Mumbai admissions@welingkar.org KIIT School of Management, KIIT University www.ksom.ac.in Bhubaneswar admission@ksom.ac.in Institute of Health Management Research www.iihmr.org Jaipur admissionsjpr@iihmr.org Aryans Business School www.aryans.edu.in Punjab info@aryans.edu.in Sharda University www.sharda.ac.in Greater Noida admissiondirector@sharda.ac.in Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University www.lpu.in Distt.Kapurthala admissions@lpu.co.in GNIMS Business School www.gnims.edu.in Maharashtra bigyan.verma@gnims.com Regional College of Management Bangalore www.rcmb.in Bangalore mandal@isbe.in,director@rcmb.in Institute of Management & Information Science (IMIS) www.imis.ac.in Bhubaneswar imis@imis.ac.in Myra School of Business www.myra.ac.in Mysore info@myra.ac.in Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Indore indore@jaipuria.ac.in Doon Business School Global www.doonbusinessschool.com Uttarakhand info@dbs.org.in Indus Business Academy (IBA, Bangalore) www.iba.ac.in Bangalore admissions@iba.ac.in K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research http://simsr.somaiya.edu Mumbai director@simsr@somaiya.edu Institute of Management Technology (Ghaziabad) www.imt.edu Ghaziabad admissions@imt.edu Globsyn Business School www.globsyn.edu.in Kolkata gbs@globsyn.com First India Group of Institutions www.stmi.in/www.rimgurgaon.com Gurgaon admissions@stmi.in,admissions@rimgurgaon.com International School of Business & Media,Pune (ISB&M) www.isbm.ac.in Pune admissions@isbm.ac.in Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Jaipur jaipur@jaipuria.ac.in School of Management www.presidencyuniversity.in Bangalore deansom@presidencyuniversity.in Jagan Institute of Management Studies www.jimsindia.org NewDelhi neha.bhatheja@jimsindia.org/jims@vsnl.com Disha Institute of Management and Technology www.dimatindia.com Dist. Raipur info@dimatindia.com Institute of Management Technology ( Dubai) www.imtdubai.ac.ae Dubai - UAE admissions@imtdubai.ac.ae , admissions-india@imtdubai.ac.ae BML Munjal University bml.edu.in Gurgoan tapan.panda@bml.edu.in MIT WPU's, MIT School of Telecom Management www.mitsot.com Pune suhrud@mitsot.com IILM Graduate School of Management www.iilmgsm.ac.in Greater Noida admissions@iilmgsm.ac.in SIET Institute of Management www.bsim.in Bangalore info@simb.in/admissions@simb.in The National Management School www.nms.edu.in Chennai admissions@nms.edu.in Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies www.kiams.ac.in Harihar admissions@kiams.ac.in Accurate Institute of Management and Technology www.accurate.in Greater Noida info@accurate.in Calcutta Business School www.calcuttabusinessschool.org West Bengal admission@calcuttabusinessschool.org Institute of Business Studies and Research www.ibsar.ac.in Navi Mumbai info@ibsar.ac.in National School of Business www.nsbindia.org Bangalore president@nsbindia.org Kohinoor Business School, Khandala www.kohinoor.ac.in Khandala kbs@kohinoor.ac.in,bigyan.verma@kohinoor.ac.in Master School of Management www.msmindia.org Meerut sudhirsharma@msmindia.org Vivekananda Insititute of Professional Studies - Technical Campus www.dsb.edu.in New Delhi contact@dsb.edu.in Balaji Institute of Modern Management(BIMM) www.balajisociety.org Pune bijupillai@balajisociety.org Asian School of Business Management www.asbm.ac.in, institute@asbm.ac.in Odisha admission@asbm.ac.in Asian Business School www.abs.edu.in Noida, Uttar Pradesh info@abs.edu.in M S Ramaiah Institute of Management www.msrim.org/www.msrim.in Bangalore admissions@msrim.org Institute for Technology and Management www.itm.edu Navi Mumbai jayshelar@itm.edu Regional College of Management Autonomous www.rcm.ac.in Bhubaneswar director@rcm.ac.in Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDlI) www.ediindia.ac.in P.O. Bhat, Gujarat pgp@ediindia.org Goa Institute of Management www.gim.ac.in Goa admissions@gim.ac.in IMS-Noida www.imsnoida.in Noida deanadmission@imsnoida.com Marian Institute of Health Care Management www.marianinstitute.in Panaji marianinstitute@dataone.in Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) www.mica.ac.in Ahmedabad admissions@micamail.in International Institute of Management Studies www.iimspune.edu.in Pune admissions@iimspune.edu.in Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Noida noida@jaipuria.ac.in Manipal University Jaipur www.jaipur.manipal.edu Jaipur registrar@jaipur.manipal.edu JK Lakshmipat University www.jklu.edu.in Jaipur vc@jklu.edu.in Institute of Science & Management www.iismr.org Ranchi rch_iism@sancharnet.in International School of Management Excellence www.isme.in Bangalore admissions@isme.in ISBR Business School www.isbr.in Bangalore info@isbr.in , manish@isbr.in EMPI Business School www.empiindia.com Delhi admission@empi.ac.in Krupajal Business School www.krupajalbschool.org Bhubaneswar admissions@krupajalbschool.org Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna www.cimp.ac.in Bihar admission@cimp.ac.in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Usha & Lakshmi Mittal Institute of Management (BULMIM) www.bulmim.ac.in New Delhi info@bulmim.ac.in,director@bulmim.ac.in NIIT University www.niituniversity.in Rajasthan admissions@niituniversity.in JRE Group Of Institutions www.jre.edu.in Greater Noida admission@jre.edu.in Sri Shrada Institute of Indian Management Research www.srisiim.org New Delhi srisiim2010@gmail.com Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management(VJIM) http://vjim.edu.in Hyderabad director@vjim.edu.in Indus World School of Business www.iwsb.in NCR admissions@iwsb.in Bengal Institute of Business Studies www.bibs.co.in Kolkata admissions@bibs.co.in Desh Bhagat Institute of Management & Computer Sciences www.deshbhagatinstitutes.com Amloh contact@deshbhagatinstitutes.com IBMR - Business Schools www.ibmrbschool.org Bangalore mba@ibmrbschool.org FORE School of Management,New Delhi www.fsm.ac.in New Delhi director@fsm.ac.in Institute of Management Technology ( Nagpur) www.imtnagpur.ac.in Nagpur admissions@imtnag.ac.in Kejriwal Institute of Management & Development Studies www.kimds.in/www.kimds.co.in Ranchi diwakarpandey21@gmail.com Indian Institute of Finance www.iif.edu Greater Noida info@iif.edu IIMT School of Management (ISM) www.ism.edu.in Gurgaon admissions@ism.edu.in Pune Institute of Business Management www.pibm.in Pune admin@pibm.in Institute of Management Technology ( Hyderabad) www.imthyderabad.edu.in Hyderabad admissions@imthyderabad.edu.in T A Pai Management Institute www.tapmi.edu.in Udupi Dist admissions2014@tapmi.edu.in Praxis Business School www.praxis.ac.in Kolkata accounts@praxis.ac.in IFMR University www.ifmr.ac.in Andhra Pradesh suresh.venkatraman@ifmr.ac.in Alliance School of Business, Alliance University www.alliance.edu.in Bangalore mba@alliance.edu.in Gitam Institute of Management www.gitam.edu Vishakhapatnam admissions.gim@gitam.in Shiva Institute of Management Studies www.shivaims.edu.in Ghaziabad shiva_ims@yahoo.co.in Acharya School of Management www.acharya.ac.in Bangalore directorasm@acharya.ac.in APG Shimla University www.apg.edu.in Shimla admissions@apg.edu.in BNM Institute of Technology www.bnmit.org Bangalore bnmitprincipal@yahoo.co.in Raffles University Japanese Zone www.rafflesuniversity.edu.in Rajasthan sanjeev.kumar@rafflesuniversity.edu.in MVRR Institute of Business Management www.mvrribmgudlavalleru.ac.in Krishna mvribm@gmail.com Gitam School of International Business www.gsib.gitam.edu Visakhapatnam admissions.gsib@gitam.in Kaziranga University www.kazirangauniversity.in Assam info@kazirangauniversity.in Amrita School of Business www.amrita.edu/asb Coimbatore asb@amrita.edu Vivekananda Global University www.vgu.ac.in Jaipur info@vgu.ac.in,dms@vgu.ac.in Sri Sri University www.srisriuniversity.edu.in Cuttack admissions@srisriuniversity.edu.in Delhi School of Professional Studies and Research www.dspsr.in Delhi info@dspsr.in SCMS Cochin School of Business www.scms.edu.in Cochin scms@scmsgroup.org Acharya Institute of Management & Sciences www.theaims.ac.in Bangalore admission@theaims.ac.in Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development www.sdmimd.ac.in Mysore admission@sdmimd.ac.in Training & Advanced Studies in Management and Communications Ltd (TASMAC) www.tasmac.ac.in/wales Pune giridua@tasmac.ac.in

The list of MBA colleges accepting XAT 2021 score has expanded quite significantly in the recent past, with more and more B-schools accepting XAT as a premier national level MBA entrance exam for candidates. Candidates must go through the above-given list of top MBA colleges accepting XAT score to find the one that suits them the best. For more information and updates about XAT entrance exam, please visit www.jagranjosh.com/mba. Alternatively, you can also subscribe to our newsletter to receive these updates directly in your email inbox.

