XAT 2021 Important Dates: Know Exam, Registration, Admit Card and Result date here

XAT 2021 Important Dates: XLRI will soon release XAT 2021 official notification on the official website i.e. xatonline.in, to conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2021 exam. The XAT 2021 exam is expected to be conducted on the first Sunday of January 2021. XAT 2021 Registration window will open tentatively in the last week of August 2021. Candidates must keep important documents ready to apply for the exam. Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 is the gateway to XLRI, SPJIMR, IMT, XIMB and more than other 150 highly ranked B schools in India. XAT exam is proposed to be held in morning single at several test cities across the country and 2 test cities abroad in Kathmandu and Dubai.

XAT 2021: Important Dates

So here are the important dates of XAT 2021 exam which aspirants can mark on their calendar to speed up the preparation for the exam.

XAT Exam Event Important Dates XAT Online Registration commences Last week of August 2020 XAT Online Registration ends Last week of November 2020 XAT Admit Card Download Last week of December 2020 XAT Exam 1st Sunday of January 2021 XAT Result Expected 31st January 2021

When to Register for XAT 2021

All the XAT exam aspirants can registration for XAT 2021 from the last week of August 2020. The XAT MBA entrance exam will be conducted in online mode. Candidates can apply for more than one program in a single application form. The admission form is available in both online and offline format. Candidates are required to make a fee payment of INR 1700/- and for every additional course, applicants are required to pay INR 300/- each. Candidates can get registered for XAT 2021 exam till December 2nd week but will be obliged to pay late fee for registration.

Eligibility Criteria for XAT 2021

Recognized Bachelor’s degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline. Those completing their final examination by June 10, 2020 may also apply. All Indian candidates must appear for XAT 2021. However NRI and foreign candidates may apply through GMAT score (except Dubai and Kathmandu wherein candidates have an option of appearing for XAT 2021). Separate eligibility conditions have been mentioned on the official website of XAT 2021 for the MBA specializations pertaining to Human Resource Management (HRM) and Business Management (BM)

About XAT 2021 Exam

XAT Exam is usually held on the first Sunday of January month and this year also the exam will be conducted on the first Sunday of January . Last year, XAT exam was conducted on the second Sunday of January. XAT MBA entrance exam is conducted in computer based format. XAT 2021 scores is accepted by XLRI and other XAMI institutions and also by more than 150 other associated B-schools for admission to MBA/PGDM 2021-23 program. In the year 2017 around 90,000 students registered and applied for the exam, and it is the second most popular exam after CAT exam.

