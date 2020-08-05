XAT 2021 Test Centers: List of Test Cities

The Xavier Aptitude Test / XAT MBA entrance test will be organised at 71 test cities across India in January 2021. Candidates can choose to appear for the test at any of the XAT exam centres as per their preference. It is very important for the candidates to choose their test centre very carefully. Keeping in mind that XAT 2021 is a very tough exam to crack; it is advised that aspirants pick a XAT test centre which is close or near to their location or residence.

As per the recent announcement by XLRI, candidates can now avail the option to update the test city preference. Also, students can apply for XLRI programmes by paying the course fee via demand draft. The official notification released on the XLRI website states that the candidates who have successfully registered themselves can now make changes in test city preference in case they have filled the wrong city or want to change the preferred test city.

Willing candidates are required to send a mail at admis@xlri.ac.in. Candidate must provide XAT Id, DOB, Father’s Name, Chosen City and the New Preferred city. However, the final decision pertaining to the allocation of test city/exam centre rests with XLRI.

To help candidates appearing for XAT 2021 the right test centre, we have provided detailed list of XAT test centres in this article. Aspirants can pick the right XAT exam centre as per their comfort during the XAT online registration process.

XAT 2021 Test Centers

Being a national level MBA entrance test that attracts nearly 1 lakh MBA aspirants from across the country, XLRI / XAMI has setup 71 test centres across the country. Test-takers can choose any of the following test centres to appear for the MBA entrance test, depending upon the availability of seats.

Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

XAT 2021: International Test Centers

In addition to the aforementioned domestic test centres, XAT 2021 will also be held at two international test centres as mentioned below. Candidates from these cities can opt to appear for XAT exam instead of submitting their GMAT score for admission to MBA programmes offered by XAT score accepting B-schools.

Kathmandu, Nepal

Dubai, UAE

XAT 2021: Steps to Select Preferred Test Centers

XAT 2021 test centre is to be selected during the online registration process of MBA entrance test. You and find the detailed information about XAT online registration process here. Alternatively, you can also follow the simple steps given below to select the right XAT test centre as per your preference.

Step 1: Visit the official website for XAT 2021 i.e. xatonline.in

Step 2: Register on the portal using your XAT ID and password

Step 3: Login using your XAT ID and Password

Step 4: Select the preferred XAT test city as per your preference

Step 5: Fill other additional information

Step 6: Complete online registration process

Step 7: Pay XAT application fee

XAT 2021: Change of Test Center

Candidates must be very careful while selecting the XAT 2021 test centre, as the process to change the test centre, post completion of the online registration process is quite lengthy and difficult. If due to any unavoidable circumstances, you need to change your XAT 2021 test city, you will have to write a formal application for the same addressed to admissions@xatonline.net.in. The XAT exam conducting authority will evaluate the request on case-to-case basis and decide if the test centre change should be allowed or not. Therefore, to avoid last minute confusion and chaos, candidates must select the XAT exam centre very carefully at the online application stage.

