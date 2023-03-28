Personality Test: Your Favourite Cookie Reveals Your Secret Personality Traits

Personality Test: Cookies are one of the most beloved desserts in the world. This simple food item, made with sugar and flour, can lift your soul straight to heaven. Cookies come in various forms and tastes. Some are soft and buttery, while others are firm and crispy. Cookies also vary in taste and can range from anywhere between healthily bland to dangerously sweet. The type of cookie that you like the most can say a lot about the type of person you are.

Also Try: Personality Test: The Beach You Choose Reveals Your Deepest Personality Traits

Personality is nothing but a measure of our choices and thoughts over a long period of time. A person’s preferences can determine their personality and vice versa. Today, we focus on one such fun personality test. There are six different types of cookies, and your favourite will reveal your secret personality. Be sure to take this personality quiz with a relaxed mind instead of getting carried away with the appetizing cookies. Savour them after you’re done introspecting.

Also Try: Personality Test: The Tree You Choose Reveals Your Dominant Personality Traits

Your Favourite Cookie Reveals Your Secret Personality Traits!

Related: Personality Test: The Butterfly You Choose Reveals Your Greatest Personality Traits

Cookie #1: Chocolate Chip Cookie

First up is arguably the most popular and delicious cookie across the globe: the chocolate chip cookie. If you are one of many individuals who are always ready to relish chocolate chip cookies, you are sweet, kind and reliable. You are inherently friendly and keen to help others, whether unknown or known to you. However, you also value your loved ones to a great extent.

Also Read: Personality Test: The Forest Path You Choose Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Cookie #2: Sugar Cookie

Sugar cookies as the name suggests, are sweet and savoury cookies filled with extra sugar than usual cookies. Liking sugar cookies indicates that you are honest, genuine and adaptable. You have a practical nature and are highly cooperative. Everyone loves getting to know you and hanging around you. You are what others call simple and sophisticated.

Also Read: Personality Test: The Animal You Choose Reveals Your Dark Personality Traits

Cookie #3: Oreo

Oreo cookies are classic desserts that rival the chocolate chip cookie in popularity. Both kids and adults prefer oreo cookies. What it says about you is that you are adventurous, lovable and always up for fun. You have an infectious personality and appeal to everyone. However, you can have trouble making decisions with that overactive brain of yours.

Cookie #4: Macarons

These exotic French cookies reveal that you are sophisticated and stylish. You have an air of uniqueness around you and aren’t afraid of expressing yourself. You look good no matter what the circumstances, and always keep your head high.

Also Read: What Does Your Favourite Ice Cream Say About Your Personality?

Cookie #5: Snickerdoodle

Next up is a lesser-known but famous cookie, the snickerdoodle. These cinnamon-flavoured cookies reveal that you are interesting and funny. You tend to remain jolly and also influence others' moods in the same way. You are a social butterfly who thrives in parties and large gatherings.

Also Read: Cheese Personality Test: What Does Your Favourite Type Of Cheese Say About Your Personality?

Cookie #6: Biscotti

Biscotti is a cookie that’s often confused with bread. This Italian cookie is for those who have a tough exterior but a soft interior. If you like biscotti cookies, you appear strong-headed and intense to others. You are courageous and determined, but your secret is that you are also gentle and soft towards people close to you.

Also Read: Cake Personality Test: What Does Your Favourite Cake Say About You?

If you enjoyed this cookie personality test, check out more fun and insightful personality test and quizzes below.