Personality Test: Who You See First In This Optical Illusion Picture Reveals Your Chief Personality Traits

Personality tests are trending all over the web nowadays. Everyone wants to learn more about themselves. After all, it’s important to get a sense of your true self to figure out what you want in life and choose friends, partners, careers etc. A great tool to have fun and also introspect is a personality test.

There are various types of personality tests prevalent in the world. Some stimulate the sense, some the mind, while others are more physically task oriented. Today, we bring you a viral optical illusion personality test. There is a picture ahead of you. Who or what you see first in the image reveals your chief personality traits. Take this test by Understanding Compassion to gain insight about yourself.

Image Source: Oleg Shupliak

Scenario #1: People Standing and Sitting

The first and the most common object people see in this test are the multiple people sitting and standing. If you too saw the four people with their backs turned, you are a learner. You are in a constant teacher-student phase and like to gain and impart knowledge. You are most likely a genius and exceptionally skilled in various domains. However, you aren’t an egomaniac and keep your knowledge to yourself. You don’t like to boast and live a quiet life. You prefer solitude and peace. You are humble and like to spend time in nature.

Scenario #2: Mona Lisa

The Mona Lisa is the most famous painting in the world, and the mysterious lady has captivated people for centuries. Her smile and eyes are a beauty to behold. If you saw the Mona Lisa first, you are a thoughtful thinker. You are full of great ideas but don’t express them often. However, you realize just how brilliant your mind is and put it to good use to help humanity. You are also loving, kind and gentle. You have a pure soul full of selflessness and empathy for others.

Scenario #3: Leonardo da Vinci

The least common image people see is of the creator of the Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci. If he is the one you saw first in this optical illusion personality test picture, you have a bright mind. You excel at whatever you do and have an unquenchable thirst for exploration. You are highly creative and seek new experiences. You like to learn new things and don’t back down once you’ve set your mind to a task. You are persistent but also laid back. You value peace and quiet.

Did you like this personality test?

Your choices and behaviours are reflective of your character, and personality tests are a great tool for determining them. However, no test is 100 per cent accurate, especially the ones going viral online. So, don’t feel bad if you found this test unreliable. Just have fun and enjoy. You can check out some more personality tests below.