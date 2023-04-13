Personality Type: The eyes are arguably the most important sensory organ in the body and are directly linked to many traits that make us human. Sight, perception, judgement, observation, and awareness are all linked to the eyes. As such, an individual’s visual acumen can say a lot about their personality types.

No one knows how a person thinks. The brain is quite a complex organ, and even scientists have failed to understand it fully. However, one thing is certain: Your choices and behaviours are reflective of your personality. That’s the power of the subconscious mind.

On that note, we bring you the following personality test that’s taken the internet by storm. The test includes an optical illusion picture consisting of two images. The one you see first reveals your top personality traits. Attempt this test to learn more about yourself and gain insight into your mind: Are you competitive, brutally honest, cheerful, or trustworthy? All the answers are right here.

Personality Test: What You See First In This Image Reveals Your Top Personality Traits

Personality tests are all the rage nowadays. Everyone wants to know who they are. It’s important to have an idea of your true self to figure out how to get ahead in life and choose friends, a partner, or a career. Personality tests are a great tool to help you find yourself. Below is a mind-blowing optical illusion that also doubles as a personality-determining tool. Observe the picture carefully and note down what you see first.

Image Source: The Minds Journal

Scenario #1: Girls Playing Cards

The first picture that people see is an eagle-eye view of two girls in white dresses playing tarot cards.

If you too saw the two girls first, you possess a cheerful disposition and are always optimistic. However, you are also withdrawn by nature and don’t reveal your true self easily. You shy away from showing your feelings to others.

But you are resilient and keep going even in adverse situations. You are extremely competitive and don’t like to lose. You keep your head up at all times and live life to win. Unfortunately, your cheerful attitude can take a backseat sometimes. Your competitiveness can give rise to aggression and ego.

Scenario #2: Skull

The second picture that people see is of a skull. If you saw the skill first, it means that you’re trustworthy and brutally honest. You don’t care what the world thinks of you and live life according to your own rules. You have certain values that you’re unwilling to compromise.

You also don’t care how others perceive you and speak the truth. You are wise and often help others avoid making bad decisions.

Your outspoken nature can get you in trouble sometimes. You inadvertently hurt others with your views or words, even though you had the best intentions. You should try to restrain your need to speak the truth sometimes and take a diplomatic approach to find solutions.

Did you like this personality test?

Personality tests are a remarkable way of determining one’s character, but they aren't foolproof. This test comes as a courtesy from The Minds Journal and shouldn’t be taken at face value. Everyone is unique, and oftentimes people can be bunched into only two types of personalities. So enjoy this personality test and share it with friends and family without feeling offended.

