Personality Test: The Drink You Choose Reveals Your Dominant Personality Traits

Personality Test: Every person possesses a unique personality that is an outcome of nature, nurture, or even both. Some people are shy, some are dull, and some are so charismatic that they could probably charm the pants off a statue. It all boils down to an individual’s personality.

Your personality is nothing but your inherent characteristics, formed over a lifetime. Your choices and decisions have a direct influence on your personality, and vice versa. That’s what makes everyone’s behaviour distinct. Today, we bring you a fun personality test. Your choices in the test will reveal your dominant personality traits.

Alcohol is part of five of the ten most consumed beverages in the world and has been in existence for thousands of years. Alcohol is used in drinks for recreational purposes as it releases endorphins (pleasure hormones) and results in a better mood, increased confidence, and an overall relaxed mind.

However, liquor is considered a vice and is medically proven to be highly detrimental to health if partaken frequently. But in limited quantities, drinking can be quite pleasurable, and most people hold the same opinion. On that note, check out the picture above and pick one drink out of the six.

As per studies, your favourite alcoholic beverage can say a lot about your character, and this viral personality quiz works on the same notion. The alcoholic drink you choose reveals your dominant personality traits.

Drink #1: Beer

Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink in the world and the go-to choice for most people. It’s light, cheap, and easily accessible. If you picked the beer, you know how to unwind. You are satisfied in life but are also easily stressed. You have a lot going on and like to relax whenever possible. You have an eye for detail and are full of knowledge. You also don’t care much about other people’s opinions about you, especially if you go for traditional beers. If you prefer craft beers more, you are adventurous and full of energy.

Drink #2: Wine

Wine is one of the oldest and most delicious alcoholic drinks. If you choose this grape-derived liquor, you are a social butterfly. You like to attend parties and get to know new people. You can talk for hours and love knowing and spilling secrets. You also crave new experiences and have an organised nature. You have class and confidence. You don’t easily bend and are fine with the way things are going, no matter what other people think. White wine drinkers tend to be a little more social than red wine drinkers, who prefer more intimate company.

Drink #3: Whiskey

If you choose whiskey, you are mature and confident. You are highly knowledgeable but tend to keep it to yourself. Your humility is one of your biggest traits. You are comfortable with interacting with people and put on a remarkable display of social skills at times. However, you like to enjoy your leisure time alone. You are informed and cautious. Your friends and family see you as a reliable person. You are intelligent and prefer to surround yourself with similar individuals.

Drink #4: Vodka

If you picked this Russian liquor delight, you are calm and composed by nature. You are responsible and don’t like to take unnecessary risks. You live a simple life and chase comfort rather than impossible dreams. But that’s not to say you’re not ambitious. You like to keep your goals achievable and set your priorities straight. You don’t cave in easily, and do everything with a purpose. Living an aimless life is no way to live at all is your belief.

Drink #5: Rum

Rum lovers are free souls. If this molasses-based liquor is your choice, you are carefree and laid-back. You don’t worry about menial stuff and are always on the move. You like to explore, travel, and have fun. You are the type of person who is a social magnet. Even though you don’t try to attract people, your personality makes you irresistible. You dress well, talk with passion, and are sensible by nature. You care for others and quickly adapt to different environments, be it a place or relationship.

Drink #6: Champagne

Finally, we come to the celebratory drink of the world, champagne. It’s a sparkling wine that originated in France and was the drink of royalty. If you picked champagne, you are no different. You have great taste in everything from cars, food, and clothes to people. You are eloquent, nonchalant, and full of hope. You are the type of person who is genuinely happy with your life and looks forward to each day. You also have a friendly disposition and are full of grace and warmth. You treat others with respect. You are very optimistic and always look on the bright side.

That’s all for now! Hopefully, you enjoyed this personality test. Mind you, these tests are purely for infotainment and aren’t to be taken too seriously.

