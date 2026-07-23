PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Cases, Promises Strict Action Against Culprits

Amid students protests in Jantar Mantar and a parade to the parliament, PM Modi has announced a major step to tackle paper leak issue. PM announced fast-track courts and strict action to those responsible. Keep reading in detail.

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Cases

The Prime Minister tweeted that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards exam related fraud. Prime Minister Modi added that paper leaks not only affect students but also undermine public trust in the examination system. He announced that special fast-track courts will be set up to ensure that such cases are resolved quickly and those found guilty receive strict punishment.

Why Is the Government Taking This Step?

During these years, many competitive exams have faced paper leaks, affecting lakhs of students across the country. These incidents have led to examination cancellations, delays in recruitment and protests by students. The government believes that fast-track trials through dedicated courts will help them reduce examination fraud.