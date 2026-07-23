PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Cases, Promises Strict Action Against Culprits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the creation of fast-track courts for paper leak cases, promising strict punishment for those involved. Keep reading to know in detail about the PM's tweet after the Jantar Mantar protest.
Amid students protests in Jantar Mantar and a parade to the parliament, PM Modi has announced a major step to tackle paper leak issue. PM announced fast-track courts and strict action to those responsible. Keep reading in detail.
PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Cases
The Prime Minister tweeted that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards exam related fraud. Prime Minister Modi added that paper leaks not only affect students but also undermine public trust in the examination system. He announced that special fast-track courts will be set up to ensure that such cases are resolved quickly and those found guilty receive strict punishment.
Why Is the Government Taking This Step?
During these years, many competitive exams have faced paper leaks, affecting lakhs of students across the country. These incidents have led to examination cancellations, delays in recruitment and protests by students. The government believes that fast-track trials through dedicated courts will help them reduce examination fraud.
Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this…
What Did PM Modi Say?
Prime Minister said that the dreams and hard work of students should never be compromised because of dishonest practices or paper leaks. He assured candidates that those involved in paper leak cases would face strict legal action.
What Is the Public Examinations Act?
The announcement follows the implementation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to prevent organised cheating and paper leaks in public examinations.
How Will Fast-Track Courts Help?
The proposed fast-track courts are expected to speed up the trial of paper leak cases. They will ensure quicker punishment for offenders, improve transparency during recruitment and strengthen public confidence in the examination system.
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