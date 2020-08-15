2014 to 2020: What Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day turbans say? Check In Pics

Every year on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister of India addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi is addressing the nation on every Independence Day. He always remains in the limelight for his flamboyant turbans. Let us have a look at his dresses and turbans specially picked for the Independence day speech.

2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India celebrated its 74th Independence Day. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi wore a tie and die saffron turban and paired it with a light biscuit coloured half-sleeved kurta. He wore saffron and white coloured seam around his neck.

Biscuit colour represents nature and evokes a sense of strength and reliability. It is referred to as solid like earth and represents resilience, dependability, security, and safety. The colour is associated with enthusiasm, happiness, success, encouragement and determination. The colour saffron represents sacrifice and renunciation of materialism. It is also one of the colours on the Indian National Flag. The colour also holds religious importance in India and is often associated with Hinduism.

2019

After his victory in the 2019 general elections, Prime Minister Modi wore Rajasthan style turban, having shades of orange and green. He paired it with a crisp white full-sleeved kurta with a taut churidaar and a patterned orange seam around him.

The orange colour combines the energy of red and the happiness of yellow. The colour is associated with enthusiasm, happiness, success, encouragement and determination. The green colour is the colour of nature, symbolizing growth, harmony, freshness and fertility. The colour has great healing power and is good for the human eye. The colour also holds religious importance in India and is often associated with Islam.

2018

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day wore a saffron turban with a dash of red. He paired it with a white lined full-sleeved Kurta with a taut churidaar and white patterned seam around his neck. This was his fifth and last Independence Day before the 2019 General Elections as the Prime Minister of the nation.

The colour saffron represents sacrifice and renunciation of materialism. It is also one of the colours on the Indian National Flag. The colour also holds religious importance in India and is often associated with Hinduism. The colour red represents fire and blood and is associated with strength, power and energy.

2017

On the occasion of 71st Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi wore a turban having shades of yellow and red with crisscrossed golden lines. He paired his turban with a beige coloured half-sleeved bandhgala kurta.

The red colour fire and blood and are associated with strength, power and energy while the yellow colour represents joy, happiness and intellect. The golden colour is often linked with love, compassion, courage and wisdom.

2016

On the occasion of 70th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi wore a tie and dye turban having hues of pink, yellow, red and orange. He paired it with a white half-sleeved kurta having soft checks.

The pink colour represents the universal love of oneself and of others. It also represents friendship, affection, harmony and inner peace. The colour yellow represents joy, happiness and intellect. The red colour represents fire and blood and is associated with strength, power and energy. The orange colour represents enthusiasm, happiness, success, encouragement and determination.

2015

For his second Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi choose a crisscrossed turban having base colour yellow having shades of red and deep green. He paired it with a beige coloured kurta and wore a golden tint Modi jacket over it having a tri-coloured pocket square.

The colour yellow represents joy, happiness and intellect. The red colour represents fire and blood and is associated with strength, power and energy. The green colour is the colour of nature, symbolizing growth, harmony, freshness and fertility. The colour has great healing power and is good for the human eye. The colour also holds religious importance in India and is often associated with Islam.

2014

After winning in the 2014 General Elections, Prime Minister Modi wore a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail for his address to the nation. He paired it up with an offwhite half-sleeved khadi kurta and a white-coloured signature taut churidar.

The red colour represents fire and blood and is associated with strength, power and energy. The green colour is the colour of nature, symbolizing growth, harmony, freshness and fertility. The colour has great healing power and is good for the human eye. The colour also holds religious importance in India and is often associated with Islam.

Prime Minister Modi's outfit has always remained a subject for discussion. He is always known for his turbans and luckily gets to wear one which is culturally associated with the place on important occasions due to India's diverse culture.

